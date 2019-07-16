MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Comparison side by side

Since MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) are part of the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear Inc. 23 4.94 N/A -0.48 0.00 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. 21 5.88 N/A -0.21 0.00

Demonstrates MaxLinear Inc. and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -4.3% Marvell Technology Group Ltd. 0.00% -2.7% -2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.14 beta means MaxLinear Inc.’s volatility is 14.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1.14 beta and it is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MaxLinear Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. MaxLinear Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

MaxLinear Inc. and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. 0 3 13 2.81

MaxLinear Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 3.67% and an $26 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is $24.69, which is potential -5.07% downside. Based on the data given earlier, MaxLinear Inc. is looking more favorable than Marvell Technology Group Ltd., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.6% of MaxLinear Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.2% of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% are MaxLinear Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MaxLinear Inc. -1.59% -9.59% 10.07% 30.34% 32.37% 40.34% Marvell Technology Group Ltd. -3.19% -2.57% 19.75% 40.94% 5.34% 42.68%

For the past year MaxLinear Inc. has weaker performance than Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Summary

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors MaxLinear Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency (RF) and mixed-signal circuits for broadband communications, data center, metro, and long-haul transport network applications worldwide. The company offers RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chips to receive and demodulate broadband signals, modem solutions, and physical medium devices that provide a constant current source, current-to-voltage regulation, and data alignment and retiming functionality in optical interconnect applications. Its products are integrated into a range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial and satellite set-top boxes and gates, DOCSIS data and voice gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, satellite low-noise blocker transponders or outdoor units, and physical medium devices, as well as RF transceiver and modem devices for wireless access and backhaul applications. The company also offers laser modulator drivers, which deliver the current to the laser diode to operate for a particular application; transimpedance amplifiers that provide current-to-voltage conversion, converting the low-level current of a sensor to a voltage; and clock and data recovery circuits, which generate a clock from an approximate frequency reference and then phase-aligns to the transitions in the data stream with a phase-locked loop. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, module makers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, such as hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software enabled silicon solutions consisting of serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprise, data centers, and cloud computing businesses. The company also provides networking products comprising Ethernet solutions comprising Ethernet switches, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers, and single-chip network interface devices; and embedded communication processors. In addition, it offers a portfolio of connectivity solutions, including Wi-Fi, and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated system-on-a-chip products, which are integrated into a variety of end devices, such as enterprise access points, home gateways, multimedia devices, gaming products, printers, automotive infotainment and telematics units, and smart industrial devices. Further, the company provides printer-specific standard products, as well as full-custom application-specific integrated circuits; and communications and applications processors. It has operations in the United States, China, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, India, Israel, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.