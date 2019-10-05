MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) Analysts See $0.12 EPS; Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Cut By $74.42 Million Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 17.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 535,394 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Burgundy Asset Management Ltd holds 2.44M shares with $340.02M value, down from 2.98M last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $354.93B valuation. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 6.69M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������

Analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to report $0.12 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. MXL’s profit would be $8.58M giving it 45.35 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, MaxLinear, Inc.’s analysts see 9.09% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.77. About 526,400 shares traded or 19.14% up from the average. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 29.45% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 24/05/2018 – MaxLinear and Pixelworks Selected by Nuvyyo for Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear Sees 2Q Rev $100M-$110M; 12/03/2018 – MaxLinear to Showcase Industry’s First 400G Data Center Transceiver Chipset at OFC 2018; 07/03/2018 – MaxLinear Adds Two Quad TIA Devices to Telluride Family of 400Gbps PAM4 Products; 02/05/2018 – MaxLinear’s XR9240 Data Compression and Security Coprocessor Adds Support for Dell EMC VMAX All-Flash Storage Arrays; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR: ADAM SPICE, CFO, TO LEAVE ON MAY 23; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR, REPORTS DEPARTURE OF CFO & REAFFIRMS FINL GUIDANCE F; 09/05/2018 – MaxLinear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 94% to 20 Days; 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR 1Q NET REV. $110.8M, EST. $112.0M; 12/03/2018 – MaxLinear to Showcase lndustry’s First 400G Data Center Transceiver Chipset at OFC 2018

Since September 9, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $998,611 activity. LITCHFIELD STEVEN G bought $249,654 worth of stock or 11,250 shares.

More notable recent MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MaxLinear, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Financial Conferences – Business Wire” on October 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on October 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MaxLinear’s Telluride PAM4 DSPs and TIA Selected by Centera Photonics for Single Lambda PAM4 Optical Modules – Business Wire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is MaxLinear, Inc.’s (NYSE:MXL) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MaxLinear’s 2nd Generation PAM4 DSPs Enable Delta Electronics Inc. to Deliver Sub-3.5W 100G Optical Modules for Hyperscale Data Centers and Wireless Fronthaul – Business Wire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MaxLinear, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 0.20% more from 60.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.03% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Chicago Equity Limited Liability invested in 0.12% or 118,700 shares. Parametric Assocs Lc, Washington-based fund reported 103,486 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 10,581 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 3.52M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 112,422 were reported by Prudential Fincl Incorporated. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 99,665 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Quantbot Techs Lp has invested 0% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Goldman Sachs Grp owns 1.28 million shares. Blair William & Il stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Citigroup reported 117,448 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 36,261 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsr Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Reilly Advsrs has 1,848 shares.

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency and mixed-signal circuits for broadband communications, data center, metro, and long-haul transport network applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.56 billion. The firm offers RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chips to receive and demodulate broadband signals, modem solutions, and physical medium devices that provide a constant current source, current-to-voltage regulation, and data alignment and retiming functionality in optical interconnect applications. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are integrated into a range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial and satellite set-top boxes and gates, DOCSIS data and voice gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, satellite low-noise blocker transponders or outdoor units, and physical medium devices, as well as RF transceiver and modem devices for wireless access and backhaul applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.09M shares. Sei Invs accumulated 0.29% or 638,515 shares. Peoples Service Corp invested in 27,183 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Mar Vista Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.62% or 706,309 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc stated it has 0.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pacific Global Inv Com owns 76,280 shares. Fayez Sarofim holds 1.5% or 2.08M shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Limited Liability Co stated it has 31,850 shares. 73,252 were reported by Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 2,241 shares. Birinyi Associates reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Horan Limited Liability owns 15,434 shares. Greenwood Cap Limited Liability Com holds 2.77% or 79,042 shares. Pure Advsrs invested in 0.08% or 3,046 shares. Polaris Greystone Group Lc invested in 3,951 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Thereâ€™s a Lot More Trouble Looming for JNJ Stock Than You Might Think – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Sell-Side Positive On Johnson & Johnson’s Unexpected Ohio Opioid Settlement – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased Alphabet Inc. stake by 162,208 shares to 307,857 valued at $333.35 million in 2019Q2. It also upped News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) stake by 2.38M shares and now owns 10.31 million shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 11.33% above currents $133.66 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 10 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31B for 16.71 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.