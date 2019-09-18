Maxlinear In Un (MXL) Holding Held by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado; Cincinnati Insurance Company Stake in Snap On Ord (SNA) Boosted by $2.15 Million

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Snap On Ord (SNA) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 52,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.68 million, up from 39,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Snap On Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $157.84. About 346,529 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on’s gains made it the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 30/05/2018 – Generational Equity Announces Sale of Sturtevant Richmont to Snap-on Incorporated; 26/04/2018 – Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Maxlinear In Un (MXL) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 72,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% . The institutional investor held 669,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.69M, up from 597,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Maxlinear In Un for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 386,553 shares traded. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 29.45% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear, Inc. Announces the Departure of Its CFO and Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 1Q 2018; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear: CFO Adam Spice to Depart on May 23; 14/03/2018 – MaxLinear’s MxL7704 Power Management IC Powers the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q Rev $110.8M; 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 36C; 06/03/2018 MaxLinear Introduces Optimized Power Management IC for Low Power FPGAs and SoCs; 09/05/2018 – MaxLinear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 94% to 20 Days; 02/05/2018 – MaxLinear and devolo Team for New G.hn Wireless, IPTV Products for Carriers; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q EPS 3c; 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR SEES 2Q REV. $100M TO $110.0M, EST. $118.0M

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (NYSE:PSA) by 56,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold SNA shares while 169 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 3.39% less from 53.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Voya Inv Management Lc holds 33,683 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Orca Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.84% or 9,976 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt stated it has 126,468 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.18% or 2,481 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Inc Nv has 0.01% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Pictet Asset holds 0.04% or 112,845 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company has 192 shares. Omers Administration reported 32,500 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Zacks Investment Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 2,748 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.03% or 12,811 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 290,310 shares or 0% of the stock. 12,520 were reported by Bowen Hanes. Reinhart Partners Incorporated has 2.49% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). D E Shaw owns 97,718 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $499,516 activity.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 44,222 shares to 3.55 million shares, valued at $202.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 51,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 788,311 shares, and cut its stake in Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold MXL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 0.20% more from 60.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Awm Investment Com holds 0.11% or 24,731 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 43,605 shares in its portfolio. Blair William Il holds 345,835 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 7,927 were accumulated by Millennium Limited Company. Walleye Trading Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Macquarie Limited reported 3.65M shares. Susquehanna International Grp Inc Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 40,080 shares. Elk Creek Ptnrs Limited Liability invested in 898,845 shares. Parkside Natl Bank & Tru owns 54 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Fmr Llc holds 10,723 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Pinebridge Invests LP invested in 53,465 shares. Capital stated it has 1.77M shares.

