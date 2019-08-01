Maximus (MMS) to pay $0.25 on Aug 30, 2019; Whale Rock Capital Management Has Raised Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake

Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) is expected to pay $0.25 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:MMS) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Maximus Inc’s current price of $73.51 translates into 0.34% yield. Maximus Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $73.51. About 379,285 shares traded or 42.09% up from the average. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 24/05/2018 – Maximus: Contract Has Estimated Revenue Range of $250M-$300M Over Five Years; 12/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy Honored with ClearMark Award of Distinction by the Center for Plain Language; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS: CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ADDED 15 EMPLOYMENT SERVICE AREAS; 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Narrows FY View To EPS $3.30-EPS $3.40; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Cuts FY View To Rev $2.4B-$2.44B; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS – IT HAS BEEN AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES (DES) PROGRAM BY AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Net $55.5M

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 3.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc acquired 19,952 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Whale Rock Capital Management Llc holds 669,147 shares with $238.59M value, up from 649,195 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $141.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $322.99. About 6.26 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 27/03/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Netflix is on a hiring spree by offering big increase in compensation to new hires; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO HAVE EXPLORED BUYING CINEMAS: LA TIMES; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Netflix’s Proposed $1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 11/04/2018 – Netflix Will Not Compete At Cannes Film Festival After Rule Change — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Nearly 60% of Americans are streaming and most with Netflix: CNBC survey; 27/03/2018 – Montreal Gazette: BREAKING: Quebec government releases balanced budget plan, increasing education spending by 5%, health by; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 17/04/2018 – Setapp â€” a monthly subscription to Mac apps â€” has been called the “Netflix of apps.”; 10/04/2018 – Pure Earth Partners With Narcos Star Taliana Vargas and Over 30 Designers on Jewelry Collection To Fight Pollution; 24/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast:

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $470,290 activity. $470,290 worth of stock was sold by LEDERER PAUL R on Tuesday, February 12.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company has market cap of $4.69 billion. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews. It has a 21.38 P/E ratio. The Company’s services include health insurance exchange customer contact center activities and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; eHealth solutions; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MAXIMUS, Inc. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverbridge Partners Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.73% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Mackenzie Fincl Corp reported 1.81 million shares. Cap Fund invested in 0.07% or 127,375 shares. Sg Americas holds 9,685 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1,100 are owned by Quantbot Tech L P. Benjamin F Edwards And Com Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Gam Ag has 23,819 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial holds 0% or 5,028 shares in its portfolio. 4,600 were reported by Prudential Public Limited. Schroder Inv Grp reported 3,900 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 17,100 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Shelton Management stated it has 328 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Investors Limited invested 0% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Blackrock Inc reported 7.37 million shares stake. Leuthold Grp Inc Limited Liability accumulated 0.64% or 67,104 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Wolfe Research. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. Buckingham Research downgraded the shares of NFLX in report on Friday, March 8 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. RBC Capital Markets maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Tuesday, March 19. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $480 target. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.86 million activity. Another trade for 7,607 shares valued at $2.74 million was sold by Sweeney Anne M.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased Twilio Inc stake by 767,549 shares to 1.69 million valued at $218.86 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Shopify Inc (Put) stake by 871,124 shares and now owns 200,000 shares. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was reduced too.