Maximus (MMS) to pay $0.25 on Aug 30, 2019; Citadel Advisors Has Cut By $325.65 Million Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holding

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) stake by 89.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 458,663 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)’s stock rose 17.72%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 54,737 shares with $38.88 million value, down from 513,400 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc now has $21.62B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $779.86. About 518,965 shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 26/04/2018 – Chipotle: The New CEO Has Already Shot Down Breakfast — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Support Functions Will Be Located in Shared Services Center in Columbus; 19/04/2018 – Chipotle Earnings: Investors Aren’t Taking a Wait-And-See Approach — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE: CRUMPACKER TO GET 26 WEEKS CASH SEVERANCE; 24/05/2018 – Chipotle stores in Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Massachusetts already offer this feature, but more are coming; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle CFO Mark Crumpacker Stepping Down — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – SEES 130 TO 150 NEW RESTAURANT OPENINGS IN FY 2018; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Supply Chain, Food Safety, Technology, HR; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer Crumpacker is resigning; 25/04/2018 – Higher Prices Lift Chipotle Revenue, Comparable Sales

Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) is expected to pay $0.25 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:MMS) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Maximus Inc’s current price of $74.57 translates into 0.34% yield. Maximus Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $74.57. About 172,370 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 16.17% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share; 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 12/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy Honored with ClearMark Award of Distinction by the Center for Plain Language; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS: CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ADDED 15 EMPLOYMENT SERVICE AREAS; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Net $55.5M; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS GETS 5-YR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES CONTRACT REBID; 12/03/2018 Maximus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s (NYSE:CMG) 14% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Chipotle Shares Hit New All-Time Highs: The Street Debates What’s Next – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Record Highs On Horizon For Chipotle Stock – Forbes” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle Earnings: Can the Burrito Maker Keep Impressing Investors? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $98.32 million activity. Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. also sold $58.09M worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Thursday, June 27. The insider Hartung Jack sold $4.34 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc increased Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 1.86 million shares to 3.03 million valued at $331.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dermira Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:DERM) stake by 198,000 shares and now owns 222,600 shares. Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Ltd reported 0.28% stake. Nomura Asset invested 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Synovus owns 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 53 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.06% or 45,714 shares. France-based Tobam has invested 2.49% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.03% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 8,840 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 295,196 shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 64,371 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% or 2,890 shares in its portfolio. Garde Cap Inc stated it has 886 shares. Symmetry Peak Management Limited Liability Company owns 1,035 shares. First Manhattan reported 331 shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 1,192 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Among 13 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 25 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by PiperJaffray. Bank of America maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) rating on Thursday, February 7. Bank of America has “Underperform” rating and $400 target. Wells Fargo maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $647 target. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, June 21 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, February 7. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $625 target in Thursday, February 7 report. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 7 with “Market Perform”. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Tuesday, February 12. The company was upgraded on Friday, March 22 by Wedbush.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company has market cap of $4.76 billion. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews. It has a 21.69 P/E ratio. The Company’s services include health insurance exchange customer contact center activities and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; eHealth solutions; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services.

More notable recent MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With MAXIMUS, Inc.’s (NYSE:MMS) ROE Of 19%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About MAXIMUS, Inc.’s (NYSE:MMS) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $470,290 activity. Shares for $470,290 were sold by LEDERER PAUL R.