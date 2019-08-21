Maximus (MMS) Stake Raised by P2 Capital Partners Llc; Chegg (CHGG) Shareholder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Cut Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 49.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 3.42 million shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 3.53 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.59M, down from 6.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $40.42. About 1.18M shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 125,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.13M, up from 946,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $78.55. About 203,054 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Net $55.5M; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Year Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS GETS 5-YR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES CONTRACT REBID; 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share; 12/03/2018 Maximus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Cuts FY View To Rev $2.4B-$2.44B; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at State Healthcare IT Connect Summit; 20/04/2018 – DJ MAXIMUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMS); 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS; 12/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy Honored with ClearMark Award of Distinction by the Center for Plain Language

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Technology Inc by 256,893 shares to 3.08 million shares, valued at $30.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,500 are held by Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Inc. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 632,976 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 741,264 shares. Amp Limited reported 7,751 shares. Smithfield Company invested in 0.02% or 2,075 shares. 17,100 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity invested in 0.02% or 49,942 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 140,865 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 13,487 shares. Sei Investments Co reported 48,349 shares. Dupont Corporation holds 35,823 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Hsbc Holdings Pcl has 12,471 shares. Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 0.46% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

More notable recent MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “General Dynamics divests satellite business unit – Washington Business Journal” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MAXIMUS to Present at the National Association for Medicaid Program Integrity Conference on Implementing Effective Community Engagement – Business Wire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 45,944 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 0% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 34,410 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Com stated it has 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Ajo Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Wesbanco National Bank & Trust reported 59,308 shares. The Massachusetts-based Granahan Investment Management Ma has invested 0.91% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). United Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 92,033 shares. Hitchwood Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.26M shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.01% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 1.55M shares. Bluecrest Cap Limited accumulated 6,415 shares. Driehaus Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 106,436 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 145,923 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 8,044 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Llc has invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Fiera Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Chegg (CHGG) Names Dr. Paul J. LeBlanc to Board – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Evaluating Chegg’s Competitive Advantage – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Chegg Stock Popped 16.4% in July – Motley Fool” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks to Buy With Great Charts – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.