Maximus (MMS) Stake Has Lifted by Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd; Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Holder Manikay Partners Has Decreased Holding

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.47 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.82. About 1.97M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS CO.’S ENTIRE INTEREST IN GRASBERG IS WORTH $3.5B; 06/03/2018 – Rio Tinto: to Start Tests on 15 Autonomous Trucks at West Angelas This Month; 22/03/2018 – RIO TINTO – A SEPARATE PROCESS REMAINS UNDERWAY TO SELL RIO TINTO’S INTEREST IN KESTREL UNDERGROUND MINE, COMPANY’S REMAINING AUSTRALIAN COAL ASSET; 09/03/2018 – Mining Weekly: Rio Tinto’s last two coal mines set to attract bids over $2.5bn; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO EXEC. ANDREW LATHAM COMMENTS IN SPEECH IN PERTH; 10/05/2018 – ALCOA, RIO TINTO: APPLE PROVIDING INVESTMENT OF C$13M; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa, Rio Tinto Say Venture Provides ‘World’s First Carbon-Free Aluminum Smelting Process’; 18/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Target Price Lifted 3.1% to A$84.01/Share by Morgans; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL BOARD MET W/ RIO TINTO VIA INDEPENDENT MEMBERS

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Maximus (MMS) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 112,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 985,851 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.51M, up from 873,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Maximus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $78.03. About 759,046 shares traded or 150.77% up from the average. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 10/05/2018 – Maximus Narrows FY View To EPS $3.30-EPS $3.40; 12/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy Honored with ClearMark Award of Distinction by the Center for Plain Language; 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at State Healthcare IT Connect Summit; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Net $55.5M; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS:CONTRACT EST REV. RANGE OF $250M- $300M OVER 5 YRS; 20/04/2018 – DJ MAXIMUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMS); 21/05/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Waiver Programs at Medicaid Managed Care Congress; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS: CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ADDED 15 EMPLOYMENT SERVICE AREAS

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 300,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $45.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.