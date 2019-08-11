Maximus (MMS) Shareholder Ranger Investment Management LP Has Raised Position by $7.04 Million as Stock Value Rose; Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holder Arbor Investment Advisors Has Lifted Holding

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 76.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 9,123 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Maximus Inc. (MMS) by 21.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 100,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 567,635 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.29M, up from 467,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Maximus Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $75.79. About 770,539 shares traded or 177.58% up from the average. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS; 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 20/04/2018 – DJ MAXIMUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMS); 21/05/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Waiver Programs at Medicaid Managed Care Congress; 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS: CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ADDED 15 EMPLOYMENT SERVICE AREAS; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Year Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at State Healthcare IT Connect Summit; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Narrows FY View To EPS $3.30-EPS $3.40; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ntv Asset Mngmt Lc, a West Virginia-based fund reported 55,395 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited holds 3.9% or 3.73M shares. Deltec Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 147,900 shares or 3.82% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Management Lc reported 2.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sands Management Lc has 1,704 shares. New England Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.32% or 10,448 shares. Captrust Fin invested 1.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ckw Fincl Grp stated it has 1,720 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 32,007 shares or 1.22% of the stock. The North Carolina-based Boys Arnold And has invested 0.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 2.38% or 405,100 shares. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct has invested 7.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mairs And Incorporated reported 1.64M shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 163,778 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Finemark Bank & Trust & Tru holds 1.83% or 266,623 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Bamco Inc holds 742,005 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 10,278 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.07% or 211,052 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0.01% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). 4,109 are held by Stratos Wealth Prns Limited. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 119,698 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Federated Pa owns 0.02% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 102,753 shares. Boston Prtn has 0.04% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Prudential Public Ltd Co stated it has 0% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Invesco Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Huntington State Bank holds 0% or 1,054 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 116,978 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) or 16,035 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 13,000 shares.