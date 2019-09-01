Maximus (MMS) Shareholder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Lowered Its Position as Share Value Rose; Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Raised Its Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) Stake

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 21.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 200,788 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.25M, down from 256,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $76.94. About 267,296 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Year Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS GETS 5-YR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES CONTRACT REBID; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at State Healthcare IT Connect Summit; 20/04/2018 – DJ MAXIMUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMS); 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS:CONTRACT EST REV. RANGE OF $250M- $300M OVER 5 YRS; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS – IT HAS BEEN AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES (DES) PROGRAM BY AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES; 24/05/2018 – Maximus: Contract Has Estimated Revenue Range of $250M-$300M Over Five Years; 21/05/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Waiver Programs at Medicaid Managed Care Congress; 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) by 34.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 1,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,100 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 3,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $384.11. About 760,901 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 22/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Awards Three-Year Contract to IBC Advanced Alloys to Produce a Key Component of the F-35 Lightning Il Using lBC’s Cost-Saving Precision Cast Beryllium Alloy Technology; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES US BUDGET CAPS AS BIGGEST RISK TO ITS BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin revenue up 3.8 pct on higher F-35 jet sales; 17/05/2018 – Lockheed Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lockheed Martin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMT); 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – ACTS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL OF LASTING UP TO EIGHT YEARS, WITH AN OVERALL VALUE OF $200 MLN OR MORE; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies; 16/03/2018 – New Lockheed Martin Readiness Contract Strengthens Sustainment Industry; 19/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gest $522.3M Navy Contract Modification for Trident II Missile Production and System Support

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $309.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First American Financial Corp. (NYSE:FAF) by 10,200 shares to 29,921 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Hawaiian Inc. by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Cruise Unit (NYSE:CCL) by 22,968 shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $92.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 41,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,867 shares, and has risen its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainmen (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.