Maximus (MMS) Position Maintained by Quantitative Investment Management Llc; Aviance Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Holding in Allstate Corp. (ALL) by $914,656

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 256.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 21,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 29,938 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17M, up from 8,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $77.19. About 109,236 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 10/05/2018 – Maximus Narrows FY View To EPS $3.30-EPS $3.40; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Year Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at Sta; 12/03/2018 Maximus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS – IT HAS BEEN AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES (DES) PROGRAM BY AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES; 24/05/2018 – Maximus: Contract Has Estimated Revenue Range of $250M-$300M Over Five Years; 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share; 20/04/2018 – DJ MAXIMUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMS)

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corp. (ALL) by 47.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 9,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 28,111 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86 million, up from 19,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $108.67. About 582,010 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Allstate’s Senior Notes A3 And Preferred Stock, Series G Baa3(hyb), Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Corp.: April Estimated Catastrophe Losses $211M Pre-Tax, $167M After-Tax; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Allstate Corporation, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., Express Scripts Holding; 10/04/2018 – Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.96, EST. $2.60; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ANNOUNCES MARCH AND FIRST QUARTER 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $222M PRETAX

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 4,010 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited reported 0.02% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Arrowstreet Capital Lp stated it has 107,068 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs Company, a Japan-based fund reported 980 shares. Wright Investors Serv reported 3,555 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 471,683 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.12% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) or 612,891 shares. Mariner Ltd invested in 12,766 shares. Duncker Streett Co Inc reported 0.02% stake. Farmers And Merchants Invs has invested 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 3,700 are owned by Paloma Ptnrs Management. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 44,223 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Charles Schwab Mngmt has 1.93 million shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt invested in 0.66% or 16,596 shares.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57M and $362.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,401 shares to 62,712 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 99,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,273 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold MMS shares while 99 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 0.32% more from 56.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 12,323 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp reported 72,679 shares. Mondrian Investment owns 2.28% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 985,851 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 113,685 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 325,171 are held by Prudential. Campbell And Communication Inv Adviser Limited Liability Co reported 4,555 shares. 22,759 are owned by Sei Investments. Systematic Finance Management Lp owns 12,550 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Citizens Bankshares stated it has 5,343 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 301,800 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Moreover, Leuthold Gru Limited Liability Corp has 0.58% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 16,300 shares.