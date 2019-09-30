Maximus (MMS) Holder P2 Capital Partners Increased Position; Teacher Retirement System Of Texas Continues to Hold Position in Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) by 92.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas bought 172,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.04% . The institutional investor held 357,147 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74M, up from 185,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Acorda Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.87. About 1.62 million shares traded. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has declined 71.54% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ACOR News: 26/03/2018 – ACORDA FILES MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR INBRIJA™ (; 16/04/2018 – Acorda at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 10/04/2018 – Acorda Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/03/2018 – ACORDA INBRIJA PDUFA ACTION DATE OCT. 5; 23/04/2018 – Acorda at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ACORDA 1Q REV. $106.2M, EST. $131.0M; 16/04/2018 – Acorda to Present New Data For INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder) at 70th American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – ACORDA REPORTS EMA VALIDATION OF MAA SUBMISSION FOR INBRIJA™ (L; 29/05/2018 – ACORDA THERAPEUTICS – ANNOUNCED THAT EMA HAS COMPLETED FORMAL VALIDATION OF CO’S MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR INBRIJA; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. 420 Saw Mill River Rd. Ardsley, NY 10502 –

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.60 million, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $77.24. About 310,669 shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Rev $612.8M; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Net $55.5M

More notable recent MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MAXIMUS to Present at the National Association for Medicaid Program Integrity Conference on Implementing Effective Community Engagement – Business Wire” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Maximus inks deal to acquire GDIT’s call center business – Washington Business Journal” published on October 09, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About MAXIMUS, Inc.’s (NYSE:MMS) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold MMS shares while 99 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 0.32% more from 56.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 74,493 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 6,123 shares. Smithfield Trust Company reported 1,645 shares stake. Proshare accumulated 12,130 shares. Paloma Communications stated it has 0.01% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Moreover, Csat Invest Advisory Lp has 0% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 104 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0.01% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 32,188 shares. 6,317 are held by First Bank Of Omaha. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Vanguard Gru has 6.99M shares. Amer Century reported 0% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Mutual Of America Ltd Liability accumulated 0.06% or 56,286 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 160,052 shares. Creative Planning owns 2,824 shares.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $12.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 25,507 shares to 210,827 shares, valued at $16.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 835 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold ACOR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 56.99 million shares or 3.46% more from 55.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Focused Wealth Mngmt invested in 1,000 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). France-based Axa has invested 0.01% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). 69,092 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 236,927 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bogle Inv Mngmt LP De holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) for 133,762 shares. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested in 0% or 95 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 132,206 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Moreover, Federated Pa has 0% invested in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) for 217,714 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) for 67,086 shares.