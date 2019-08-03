MAXIMUS Inc. (MMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) and Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAXIMUS Inc. 72 1.79 N/A 3.65 20.15 Viad Corp 60 1.03 N/A 1.78 38.80

Demonstrates MAXIMUS Inc. and Viad Corp earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Viad Corp has lower revenue and earnings than MAXIMUS Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. MAXIMUS Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viad Corp, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAXIMUS Inc. 0.00% 20.3% 14.4% Viad Corp 0.00% 11.1% 5%

Volatility and Risk

MAXIMUS Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.88 beta. In other hand, Viad Corp has beta of 0.68 which is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MAXIMUS Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Viad Corp which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. MAXIMUS Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Viad Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MAXIMUS Inc. and Viad Corp are owned by institutional investors at 97.2% and 93.1% respectively. MAXIMUS Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Viad Corp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MAXIMUS Inc. -0.41% 1.24% 0.73% 6.63% 15% 12.94% Viad Corp -3.46% 3.64% 12.81% 31.67% 20.98% 38.03%

For the past year MAXIMUS Inc. has weaker performance than Viad Corp

Summary

MAXIMUS Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Viad Corp.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The companyÂ’s U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education, and K-12 special education programs; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. The company also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, it offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual and digital services, such as digital design and content, media production, content testing, equipment rental, staging, and creative. Further, the company owns and operates hotels and lodges, and attraction destinations; and provides transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and charter motor coach services, as well as corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. Viad Corp was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.