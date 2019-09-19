MAXIMUS Inc. (MMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) and Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAXIMUS Inc. 73 1.89 N/A 3.65 20.15 Team Inc. 16 0.45 N/A -2.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MAXIMUS Inc. and Team Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MAXIMUS Inc. and Team Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAXIMUS Inc. 0.00% 20.3% 14.4% Team Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -6.8%

Volatility and Risk

MAXIMUS Inc.’s 0.88 beta indicates that its volatility is 12.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Team Inc.’s beta is 1.57 which is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MAXIMUS Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Team Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. MAXIMUS Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Team Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for MAXIMUS Inc. and Team Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MAXIMUS Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Team Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$80 is MAXIMUS Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 0.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.2% of MAXIMUS Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Team Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are MAXIMUS Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Team Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MAXIMUS Inc. -0.41% 1.24% 0.73% 6.63% 15% 12.94% Team Inc. 4.81% 4.48% -3.44% 14.21% -26.07% 13.04%

For the past year MAXIMUS Inc. was less bullish than Team Inc.

Summary

MAXIMUS Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Team Inc.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The companyÂ’s U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education, and K-12 special education programs; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Team, Inc. provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services. It also provides long-range guided ultrasonic, phased array ultrasonic testing, tank inspection and management programs, rope access, and mechanical integrity and field heat treating services. The TeamFurmanite segment provides on-stream and turnaround/project related services, such as leak repair, fugitive emissions control, hot tapping, field machining and technical bolting, valve repair, field welding, heat exchanger and maintenance, isolation and test plug, and valve insertion services. The Quest Integrity segment provides furnace tube inspection system, in-line inspection services, pipeline integrity management services, and engineering assessment services. The company serves petrochemical, refining, power, pipeline, steel, pulp, and paper industries; and municipalities, shipbuilding, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and engineering and construction firms. Team, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.