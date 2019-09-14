MAXIMUS Inc. (MMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) and Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAXIMUS Inc. 73 1.96 N/A 3.65 20.15 Stantec Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 1.21 19.76

Table 1 highlights MAXIMUS Inc. and Stantec Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Stantec Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than MAXIMUS Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. MAXIMUS Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Stantec Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAXIMUS Inc. 0.00% 20.3% 14.4% Stantec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

MAXIMUS Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.88. In other hand, Stantec Inc. has beta of 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MAXIMUS Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Stantec Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. MAXIMUS Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stantec Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered MAXIMUS Inc. and Stantec Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MAXIMUS Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Stantec Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$80 is MAXIMUS Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -1.73%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.2% of MAXIMUS Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.7% of Stantec Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are MAXIMUS Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.3% of Stantec Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MAXIMUS Inc. -0.41% 1.24% 0.73% 6.63% 15% 12.94% Stantec Inc. -1% -1.16% -4.42% 0.38% -8.07% 8.92%

For the past year MAXIMUS Inc. was more bullish than Stantec Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors MAXIMUS Inc. beats Stantec Inc.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The companyÂ’s U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education, and K-12 special education programs; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.