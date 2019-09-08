MAXIMUS Inc. (MMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX)

MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) and Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAXIMUS Inc. 73 1.83 N/A 3.65 20.15 Spherix Incorporated 3 158.91 N/A -0.84 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MAXIMUS Inc. and Spherix Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAXIMUS Inc. 0.00% 20.3% 14.4% Spherix Incorporated 0.00% 21.7% 19.4%

Volatility & Risk

MAXIMUS Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.88 beta. Spherix Incorporated’s 0.12 beta is the reason why it is 88.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MAXIMUS Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Spherix Incorporated are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. MAXIMUS Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Spherix Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for MAXIMUS Inc. and Spherix Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MAXIMUS Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Spherix Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 2.74% for MAXIMUS Inc. with consensus target price of $80.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.2% of MAXIMUS Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.3% of Spherix Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of MAXIMUS Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.44% of Spherix Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MAXIMUS Inc. -0.41% 1.24% 0.73% 6.63% 15% 12.94% Spherix Incorporated -0.89% -5.77% -26.76% -26.09% -44.57% -10.42%

For the past year MAXIMUS Inc. has 12.94% stronger performance while Spherix Incorporated has -10.42% weaker performance.

Summary

MAXIMUS Inc. beats Spherix Incorporated on 6 of the 9 factors.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The companyÂ’s U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education, and K-12 special education programs; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Spherix Incorporated, an intellectual property company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes patented and unpatented intellectual properties. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications. Its patent portfolio includes the U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, Wi-Fi, base station functionality, and cellular. Spherix Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.