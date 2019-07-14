MAXIMUS Inc. (MMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Since MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAXIMUS Inc. 71 1.86 N/A 3.65 19.53 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 35 3.08 N/A 1.11 29.70

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MAXIMUS Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to MAXIMUS Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. MAXIMUS Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAXIMUS Inc. 0.00% 20.3% 14.4% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 0.00% 16.6% 6.3%

Risk and Volatility

MAXIMUS Inc.’s 0.95 beta indicates that its volatility is 5.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has beta of 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MAXIMUS Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. MAXIMUS Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for MAXIMUS Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MAXIMUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1 1 1 2.33

Meanwhile, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s consensus price target is $36.67, while its potential upside is 6.66%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MAXIMUS Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 97.9% and 84.9% respectively. About 0.7% of MAXIMUS Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has 14.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MAXIMUS Inc. -1.49% 0.65% 1.26% 6.01% 16.17% 9.49% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated -4.68% -3.31% -8.7% -6.71% -0.15% 0.76%

For the past year MAXIMUS Inc. was more bullish than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Summary

MAXIMUS Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The companyÂ’s U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education, and K-12 special education programs; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process. In addition, the company provides technology services, including software and technology solutions to auction companies to conduct live and online bidding; and value added services. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated primarily sells equipment to its customers through unreserved auctions at 45 auction sites in North America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.