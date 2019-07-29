MAXIMUS Inc. (MMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

As Business Services businesses, MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) and frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAXIMUS Inc. 72 1.86 N/A 3.65 19.53 frontdoor inc. 36 3.09 N/A 1.47 27.84

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. frontdoor inc. has lower revenue and earnings than MAXIMUS Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. MAXIMUS Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than frontdoor inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAXIMUS Inc. 0.00% 20.3% 14.4% frontdoor inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MAXIMUS Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, frontdoor inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. MAXIMUS Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than frontdoor inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for MAXIMUS Inc. and frontdoor inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MAXIMUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 frontdoor inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the average target price of frontdoor inc. is $41.67, which is potential -10.87% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.9% of MAXIMUS Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.5% of frontdoor inc. are owned by institutional investors. MAXIMUS Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, 0.1% are frontdoor inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MAXIMUS Inc. -1.49% 0.65% 1.26% 6.01% 16.17% 9.49% frontdoor inc. 4.99% 18.09% 45.63% 83.08% 0% 53.29%

For the past year MAXIMUS Inc. was less bullish than frontdoor inc.

Summary

MAXIMUS Inc. beats frontdoor inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The companyÂ’s U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education, and K-12 special education programs; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

frontdoor, inc. operates a home services platform that provides home service plans to homeowners in the United States. It provides services under the HSA, OneGuard, Landmark, and American Home Shield brand names. The company serves homeowners who require assistance with technical home repair issues by utilizing its network of pre-qualified professional contractor firms. The company was formerly known as AHS Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to frontdoor, inc. in July 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. frontdoor, inc. is a subsidiary of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.