MAXIMUS Inc. (MMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

As Business Services companies, MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) and Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAXIMUS Inc. 74 1.86 N/A 3.65 20.15 Fiverr International Ltd. 24 6.25 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 highlights MAXIMUS Inc. and Fiverr International Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of MAXIMUS Inc. and Fiverr International Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAXIMUS Inc. 0.00% 20.3% 14.4% Fiverr International Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MAXIMUS Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Fiverr International Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. MAXIMUS Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fiverr International Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for MAXIMUS Inc. and Fiverr International Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MAXIMUS Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Fiverr International Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

MAXIMUS Inc.’s upside potential is 1.95% at a $80 average target price. Fiverr International Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $26 average target price and a 43.25% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Fiverr International Ltd. appears more favorable than MAXIMUS Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.2% of MAXIMUS Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.6% of Fiverr International Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are MAXIMUS Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MAXIMUS Inc. -0.41% 1.24% 0.73% 6.63% 15% 12.94% Fiverr International Ltd. -0.74% -7.64% 0% 0% 0% -36.34%

For the past year MAXIMUS Inc. had bullish trend while Fiverr International Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

MAXIMUS Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Fiverr International Ltd.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The companyÂ’s U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education, and K-12 special education programs; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.