MAXIMUS Inc. (MMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

Both MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) and Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAXIMUS Inc. 74 1.85 N/A 3.65 20.15 Document Security Systems Inc. 1 0.63 N/A 0.09 5.22

In table 1 we can see MAXIMUS Inc. and Document Security Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Document Security Systems Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than MAXIMUS Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. MAXIMUS Inc. is currently more expensive than Document Security Systems Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAXIMUS Inc. 0.00% 20.3% 14.4% Document Security Systems Inc. 0.00% 18.8% 9.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.88 beta means MAXIMUS Inc.’s volatility is 12.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Document Security Systems Inc. on the other hand, has 2.12 beta which makes it 112.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MAXIMUS Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Document Security Systems Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. MAXIMUS Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Document Security Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MAXIMUS Inc. and Document Security Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MAXIMUS Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Document Security Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MAXIMUS Inc. has a 2.52% upside potential and an average target price of $80.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.2% of MAXIMUS Inc. shares and 2.1% of Document Security Systems Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of MAXIMUS Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 9.1% of Document Security Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MAXIMUS Inc. -0.41% 1.24% 0.73% 6.63% 15% 12.94% Document Security Systems Inc. 1.83% -10.32% -63.9% -56.89% -70% -39.39%

For the past year MAXIMUS Inc. had bullish trend while Document Security Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MAXIMUS Inc. beats on 12 of the 11 factors Document Security Systems Inc.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The companyÂ’s U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education, and K-12 special education programs; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Document Security Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging worldwide. The companyÂ’s DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries; and offers secure and commercial printing services for end-user customers, as well as technical support for its technology licensees. It also provides security paper, vital records, prescription papers, birth certificates, receipts, manuals, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, parts tracking forms, brochures, direct mailing pieces, catalogs, business cards, etc. Its DSS Plastics Group segment manufactures laminated and surface printed cards, including magnetic stripes, bar codes, holograms, signature panels, invisible ink, micro fine printing, guilloche patterns, biometric, radio frequency identification, and watermarks for printed plastic documents, such as ID cards, event badges, and driverÂ’s licenses. The companyÂ’s DSS Digital Group segment provides data center centric solutions to businesses and governments through the cloud. It also develops an iPhone based application that integrates its traditional optical deterrent technologies into proprietary digital data security based solutions for brand protection and product diversion prevention. Its DSS Technology Management segment acquires or internally develops patented technology or intellectual property assets. Document Security Systems, Inc. markets its primary anti-counterfeiting products and technologies under the AuthentiGuard name. The company was formerly known as New Sky Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Document Security Systems, Inc. in July 1992. Document Security Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.