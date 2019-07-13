MAXIMUS Inc. (MMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Since MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) and CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAXIMUS Inc. 71 1.86 N/A 3.65 19.53 CBIZ Inc. 20 1.23 N/A 1.13 17.45

Table 1 highlights MAXIMUS Inc. and CBIZ Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CBIZ Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to MAXIMUS Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. MAXIMUS Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of CBIZ Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAXIMUS Inc. 0.00% 20.3% 14.4% CBIZ Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 5.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.95 beta indicates that MAXIMUS Inc. is 5.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, CBIZ Inc.’s 54.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MAXIMUS Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, CBIZ Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. MAXIMUS Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CBIZ Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MAXIMUS Inc. and CBIZ Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.9% and 89.3%. About 0.7% of MAXIMUS Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of CBIZ Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MAXIMUS Inc. -1.49% 0.65% 1.26% 6.01% 16.17% 9.49% CBIZ Inc. 0.1% -5.61% -2.09% -10.51% 1.13% -0.15%

For the past year MAXIMUS Inc. had bullish trend while CBIZ Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MAXIMUS Inc. beats CBIZ Inc. on 11 of the 10 factors.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The companyÂ’s U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education, and K-12 special education programs; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

CBIZ, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services. The Benefits and Insurance Services practice group offers health benefits consulting, employee benefits consulting and brokerage, property and casualty brokerage, retirement plan advisory, payroll, human capital advisory, actuarial, life insurance, and other services. The National Practices practice group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.