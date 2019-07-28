MAXIMUS Inc. (MMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

This is a contrast between MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) and Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAXIMUS Inc. 72 1.86 N/A 3.65 19.53 Blink Charging Co. 3 26.16 N/A -1.20 0.00

Demonstrates MAXIMUS Inc. and Blink Charging Co. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MAXIMUS Inc. and Blink Charging Co.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAXIMUS Inc. 0.00% 20.3% 14.4% Blink Charging Co. 0.00% -194.6% -128.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.95 beta indicates that MAXIMUS Inc. is 5.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Blink Charging Co.’s beta is 3.44 which is 244.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

MAXIMUS Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Blink Charging Co. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Blink Charging Co. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MAXIMUS Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MAXIMUS Inc. and Blink Charging Co. are owned by institutional investors at 97.9% and 12.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of MAXIMUS Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.5% of Blink Charging Co.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MAXIMUS Inc. -1.49% 0.65% 1.26% 6.01% 16.17% 9.49% Blink Charging Co. -7.02% -10.32% 12.1% 16.32% -51.65% 61.63%

For the past year MAXIMUS Inc. has weaker performance than Blink Charging Co.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MAXIMUS Inc. beats Blink Charging Co.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The companyÂ’s U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education, and K-12 special education programs; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Blink Charging Co. owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing. In addition, the company provides EV charging hardware, site recommendations, and maintenance services. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use, municipal locations, multifamily residential and condo, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through field sales force and reseller partners. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 13,346 charging stations. The company was formerly known as Car Charging Group, Inc. and changed its name to Blink Charging Co. in August 2017. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.