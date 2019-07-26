MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) Is At $73.19 Formed Wedge; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Cut Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) (AZN) Stake By $9.73 Million

MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) formed wedge up with $79.78 target or 9.00% above today’s $73.19 share price. MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) has $4.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $73.19. About 163,577 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 16.17% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at Sta; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS:CONTRACT EST REV. RANGE OF $250M- $300M OVER 5 YRS; 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS – IT HAS BEEN AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES (DES) PROGRAM BY AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 12/03/2018 Maximus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Rev $612.8M

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) (AZN) stake by 18.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 243,350 shares as Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) (AZN)’s stock rose 3.01%. The Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc holds 1.04M shares with $42.00 million value, down from 1.28 million last quarter. Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) now has $111.76B valuation. The stock increased 5.72% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $42.66. About 10.27M shares traded or 195.23% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED, HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs; 07/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA & LUYE PHARMA GROUP ENTER PACT FOR RIGHTS TO SEROQU; 24/05/2018 – BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH ASTRAZENECA; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – NO SIGNIFICANT ADVANTAGE FOR GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN IN KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 27/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – TAGRISSO RECEIVES POSITIVE EU CHMP OPINION FOR 1ST-LINE TREATMENT OF EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased Prologis Property Mexico stake by 338,083 shares to 3.67M valued at $7.08M in 2019Q1. It also upped Eaton Corp. Plc (NYSE:ETN) stake by 63,290 shares and now owns 265,029 shares. Bae Systems Plc (Adr) (BAESY) was raised too.

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AstraZeneca Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) CEO Pascal Soriot on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “25 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why AstraZeneca, Ambev, and Nokia Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Auto Stocks Struggling After Earnings; Drug Stock Hits New High – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AstraZeneca had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, April 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MAXIMUS, Inc. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.01% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.2% or 13,654 shares in its portfolio. Us Bankshares De invested in 22,893 shares. Art Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Yorktown Management Com Inc reported 4,600 shares stake. Vanguard reported 6.98M shares. Origin Asset Llp holds 0.02% or 2,949 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 16,035 shares or 0% of the stock. Mondrian Prns Limited stated it has 873,465 shares. Liberty Cap Management holds 14,680 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Moreover, Spectrum Group Inc has 0.14% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Bamco New York owns 742,005 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 157,416 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 5,009 shares.

Analysts await MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 2.20% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.91 per share. MMS’s profit will be $58.84 million for 19.67 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by MAXIMUS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.08% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $470,290 activity. LEDERER PAUL R sold $470,290 worth of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) on Tuesday, February 12.