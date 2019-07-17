MAXIMUS Inc. (MMS) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of MAXIMUS Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.56% of all Business Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of MAXIMUS Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.07% of all Business Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has MAXIMUS Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAXIMUS Inc. 0.00% 20.30% 14.40% Industry Average 38.20% 33.55% 7.43%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares MAXIMUS Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MAXIMUS Inc. N/A 72 19.53 Industry Average 154.79M 405.19M 39.53

MAXIMUS Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for MAXIMUS Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MAXIMUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.28 2.90 2.62

The potential upside of the rivals is 69.22%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MAXIMUS Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MAXIMUS Inc. -1.49% 0.65% 1.26% 6.01% 16.17% 9.49% Industry Average 4.18% 7.11% 16.58% 22.71% 35.02% 29.80%

For the past year MAXIMUS Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

MAXIMUS Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, MAXIMUS Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.60 and has 1.52 Quick Ratio. MAXIMUS Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MAXIMUS Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

MAXIMUS Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.95. Competitively, MAXIMUS Inc.’s rivals are 24.54% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Dividends

MAXIMUS Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MAXIMUS Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors MAXIMUS Inc.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The companyÂ’s U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education, and K-12 special education programs; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.