MAXIMUS Inc. (MMS) and ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Comparing side by side

MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) and ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAXIMUS Inc. 72 1.93 N/A 3.65 20.15 ExlService Holdings Inc. 62 2.43 N/A 1.38 49.70

In table 1 we can see MAXIMUS Inc. and ExlService Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ExlService Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than MAXIMUS Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. MAXIMUS Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than ExlService Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAXIMUS Inc. 0.00% 20.3% 14.4% ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8% 4.7%

Volatility & Risk

MAXIMUS Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.88 beta. ExlService Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.06 beta which makes it 6.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MAXIMUS Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, ExlService Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. ExlService Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MAXIMUS Inc.

Analyst Ratings

MAXIMUS Inc. and ExlService Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MAXIMUS Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 ExlService Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The consensus target price of MAXIMUS Inc. is $80, with potential upside of 3.40%. Competitively the consensus target price of ExlService Holdings Inc. is $67.67, which is potential 0.40% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that MAXIMUS Inc. looks more robust than ExlService Holdings Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.2% of MAXIMUS Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.5% of ExlService Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of MAXIMUS Inc. shares. Competitively, ExlService Holdings Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MAXIMUS Inc. -0.41% 1.24% 0.73% 6.63% 15% 12.94% ExlService Holdings Inc. 5.15% 4.51% 12.72% 21.11% 15.89% 30.73%

For the past year MAXIMUS Inc. has weaker performance than ExlService Holdings Inc.

Summary

MAXIMUS Inc. beats ExlService Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The companyÂ’s U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education, and K-12 special education programs; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Management, and Analytics. The Operations Management segment offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. This segment also provides BPM services related to the care management/population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, this segment offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific transformational services. The Analytics segment provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.