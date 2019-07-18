MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) Analysts See $0.93 EPS; Fuller H B Co (FUL) Has 1.25 Sentiment

Fuller H B Co (FUL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 96 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 77 reduced and sold their stock positions in Fuller H B Co. The investment managers in our database now possess: 49.48 million shares, down from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Fuller H B Co in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 57 Increased: 68 New Position: 28.

Analysts expect MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report $0.93 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.20% from last quarter’s $0.91 EPS. MMS’s profit would be $59.34 million giving it 19.93 P/E if the $0.93 EPS is correct. After having $1.07 EPS previously, MAXIMUS, Inc.’s analysts see -13.08% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $74.14. About 88,608 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 16.17% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at State Healthcare IT Connect Summit; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS – IT HAS BEEN AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES (DES) PROGRAM BY AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES; 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 24/05/2018 – Maximus: Contract Has Estimated Revenue Range of $250M-$300M Over Five Years; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Year Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Rev $612.8M; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Cuts FY View To Rev $2.4B-$2.44B; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Narrows FY View To EPS $3.30-EPS $3.40; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid

P2 Capital Partners Llc holds 4.73% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company for 1.17 million shares. Beaconlight Capital Llc owns 227,031 shares or 3.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Concourse Capital Management Llc has 2.61% invested in the company for 53,170 shares. The Illinois-based Channing Capital Management Llc has invested 1.6% in the stock. Mairs & Power Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2.70 million shares.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, makes, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.45 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: Americas Adhesives; Europe, India, Middle East and Africa ; Asia Pacific; Construction Products; and Engineering Adhesives. It has a 19.6 P/E ratio. It offers a range of specialty adhesives, such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, water-based, and solvent products; and caulks and sealants for the consumer market and professional trade.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $638,107 activity.

The stock increased 0.73% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $48.04. About 167,798 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) has declined 12.66% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Rev $713.1M; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in HB Fuller; 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “H.B. Fuller Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) CEO Jim Owens on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “KeyBanc Cuts HB Fuller Estimates On Weaker Demand, Uncertainty In China And Europe – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MAXIMUS, Inc. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial invested in 542,179 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Wellington Management Gp Llp holds 0% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) or 81,119 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 211,052 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,750 shares. Cim Limited Liability has 0.22% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 100 shares. Moreover, First Citizens Financial Bank And Trust has 0.04% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Vident Invest Advisory Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 35,453 shares. Citigroup owns 26,074 shares. Td Asset Management reported 57,100 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.02% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Rowland Inv Counsel Adv accumulated 26,220 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Northern Tru, Illinois-based fund reported 1.15M shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $470,290 activity. 6,715 MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) shares with value of $470,290 were sold by LEDERER PAUL R.

More notable recent MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About MAXIMUS, Inc.’s (NYSE:MMS) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BetterInvesting Magazine Releases September Stock To Study And Undervalued Stock Choices For Investors’ Informational And Educational Use – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company has market cap of $4.73 billion. The company??s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews. It has a 21.56 P/E ratio. The Company’s services include health insurance exchange customer contact center activities and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; eHealth solutions; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services.