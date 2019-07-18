Maximus (FTNT) Position Upped by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company; Laboratory Of America Holdings (LH) Shares Rose While Iridian Asset Management Increased by $32.90 Million Its Holding

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (LH) by 30.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 216,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 937,092 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.36M, up from 720,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $174.93. About 365,310 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 22/03/2018 – LABCORP – CO, APPALACHIAN REGIONAL HEALTHCARE ENTERED MULTI-YEAR, COMPREHENSIVE LABORATORY PARTNERSHIP; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP – CO, MOUNT SINAI HEALTH SYSTEM HAVE BEGUN IMPLEMENTING PROGRAM TO STANDARDIZE & OPTIMIZE INPATIENT LAB SERVICES ACROSS MOUNT SINAI SYSTEM; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Maximus Inc (FTNT) by 37.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 10,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,295 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, up from 27,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $86.45. About 1.10M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR ADDED FTNT, JACK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cass Information Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 104,541 shares to 36,344 shares, valued at $548,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rev Group Inc (NYSEMKT:FSP) by 25,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,569 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $692,993 activity. $152,586 worth of stock was sold by Williams R Sanders on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Lc stated it has 27,565 shares. Ftb Advisors has 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 462 shares. 33,538 were accumulated by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Boston Rech Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,101 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa owns 19,819 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc owns 511,490 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Ls Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 5,240 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Amica Mutual holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 4,213 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 23,448 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Fort Limited Partnership reported 13,349 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Blair William And Com Il reported 3,542 shares stake. Hudock Capital Gp Ltd Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). New Amsterdam Prns Ltd Company Ny reported 0.11% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Davidson Advsr invested in 62,412 shares or 1% of the stock.