Maxim Intergrated (MXIM) Stake Upped by Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc; Keating Investment Counselors Increases Holding in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Maxim Intergrated (MXIM) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,650 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $991.62 million, up from 18,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Maxim Intergrated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.57. About 869,841 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 6.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 15/03/2018 – Maxim Power 4Q Loss/Shr C$0.23; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM EXPECT FY19 TO BE A DOWN YEAR GIVEN SMARTPHONE MARKET NOW IN DECLINE; 29/05/2018 – Maxim Provides Industry’s First True Fault Protection Solution for High-Speed USB Ports and Industrial Voltage Applications; 26/04/2018 – Global Cranes Market Forecasts to 2023 – Major Players are Mammoet, Sarens, Lampson International, Maxim Crane Works and Siemens – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior Biotechnology Analyst; 16/05/2018 – Anavex Life Sciences Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 25/04/2018 – Payment Data Systems Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 20/03/2018 – NIC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Mar. 27; 02/04/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Announces Strategic Promotion in Biotechnology Research

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 51,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,710 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 137,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.25. About 1.30M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 30/05/2018 – EU Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 30/05/2018 – EU conditionally clears Liberty Global’s purchase of Dutch cable operator Ziggo; 20/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL SAID TO BE IN TALKS WITH SUNRISE FOR JV WITH UPC

Another recent and important Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hartford Fincl. Srv (NYSE:HIG) by 1,200 shares to 1,650 shares, valued at $82.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 2,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,720 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Investment Corp accumulated 140,700 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Comm Limited accumulated 0.02% or 62,331 shares. City Hldgs accumulated 498 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd owns 102,975 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advisors Incorporated holds 0.02% or 99,183 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 130,404 shares. Davidson Advisors, a Montana-based fund reported 193,616 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 134,385 shares. 6,689 were reported by Zebra Management Ltd Liability. Mason Street Limited Liability Co reported 39,004 shares. Payden Rygel owns 260,100 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) stated it has 0.03% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Benjamin F Edwards Comm reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has 0.02% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 263,918 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. DOLUCA TUNC had sold 5,000 shares worth $272,750 on Monday, February 4. Shares for $273,369 were sold by BRONSON JOSEPH R.