Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) to pay $0.48 on Sep 13, 2019; GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) is expected to pay $0.48 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:MXIM) shareholders before Aug 28, 2019 will receive the $0.48 dividend. Maxim Integrated Products Inc’s current price of $57.01 translates into 0.84% yield. Maxim Integrated Products Inc’s dividend has Aug 29, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.68% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $57.01. About 3.63 million shares traded or 112.40% up from the average. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 25/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC HMNY.O : MAXIM ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH BUY, TARGET PRICE $12 VS $16; 22/05/2018 – M. BRUCE CHERNOFF BUYS SHRS OF MAXIM POWER; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – COMPANY’S 90-DAY BACKLOG AT BEGINNING OF JUNE 2018 QUARTER WAS $436 MLN; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 07/03/2018 – Control4 Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Mar. 14-15; 18/04/2018 – Tecogen at Group Dinner Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 24/04/2018 – BIO-key Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 23/05/2018 – Maxim’s Compact Synchronous Buck Converters Provide Industry’s Lowest EMI Performance for Automotive Infotainment and ADAS Appl; 03/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Maxim Integrated Products, Inc./; 24/05/2018 – Maxim Power Corp. Announces Board of Directors Election Results

Among 4 analysts covering GDI Integrated (TSE:GDI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. GDI Integrated has $28 highest and $24 lowest target. $26.13’s average target is -8.32% below currents $28.5 stock price. GDI Integrated had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. GMP Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by National Bank Canada. The rating was maintained by Desjardins Securities with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Hold” rating by IBC given on Sunday, March 3. See GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) latest ratings:

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.08 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider BRONSON JOSEPH R sold $273,369. The insider BERGMAN JAMES R sold $802,297. On Monday, February 4 the insider DOLUCA TUNC sold $272,750.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.53 billion. The firm also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It has a 19.2 P/E ratio. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

