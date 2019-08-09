Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) to pay $0.48 on Sep 13, 2019; Altria Group (MO) Has 0.96 Sentiment

Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) is expected to pay $0.48 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:MXIM) shareholders before Aug 28, 2019 will receive the $0.48 dividend. Maxim Integrated Products Inc’s current price of $55.34 translates into 0.87% yield. Maxim Integrated Products Inc’s dividend has Aug 29, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $55.34. About 1.68 million shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 14/05/2018 – Maxim’s Digital Class D Speaker Amplifiers Deliver the Highest Efficiency in a Compact, Cost-Effective Plug-and-Play Solution; 07/03/2018 – Payment Data Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Maxim makes up for first quarter operating loss; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : MAXIM SAYS CO AMONG TOP RESTAURANT PICKS; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q Rev $648.6M; 08/05/2018 – Maxim Power Corp. Provides Investor Update; 06/03/2018 – VMware: Metrics Decline, Says Maxim, and Then There’s Dell — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER EPS $0.62 TO $0.68 GAAP

Altria Group Inc (MO) investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 523 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 544 sold and decreased their stock positions in Altria Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 1.18 billion shares, down from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Altria Group Inc in top ten holdings increased from 17 to 22 for an increase of 5. Sold All: 59 Reduced: 485 Increased: 378 New Position: 145.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.08 billion. The firm also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It has a 18.63 P/E ratio. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp holds 6.03% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. for 9.31 million shares.

The stock increased 0.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 8.49M shares traded or 11.53% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (MO) has declined 19.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. The company has market cap of $86.09 billion. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen and Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands. It has a 13.88 P/E ratio. The firm also produces and sells varietal and blended table wines, and sparkling wines under the Chateau Ste.

