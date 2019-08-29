Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Stock Price Declined While Riverhead Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Raised Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $3.89 Million as Shares Rose

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 25.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 15,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 78,458 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.40 million, up from 62,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $231.71. About 2.68M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) by 331.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 8,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $436,000, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 889,368 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 18/04/2018 – Tecogen at Group Dinner Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 20/03/2018 – NIC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Mar. 27; 22/05/2018 – W. BRETT WILSON BUYS SHRS OF MAXIM POWER; 15/03/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – PLANT STAFF LEVELS HAVE BEEN REDUCED BY 88% THROUGH TEMPORARY LAYOFFS WHILE OPERATIONS ARE SUSPENDED; 07/03/2018 – Payment Data Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 08/05/2018 – Maxim Power Corp. Provides Investor Update; 06/03/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MAXIM RASIES TARGET PRICE TO $134 FROM $123; 23/05/2018 – Maxim’s Compact Synchronous Buck Converters Provide Industry’s Lowest EMI Performance for Automotive lnfotainment and ADAS Applications; 19/03/2018 – AIRBORNE WIRELESS SAYS MAXIM GROUP TO BE UNDERWRITER IN IPO; 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0.07% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Davidson Inv Advisors owns 1.08% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 193,616 shares. Pggm Investments stated it has 95,320 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.09% or 145,706 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited has 0.01% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 1,135 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Eaton Vance Management owns 41,331 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prelude Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.03% stake. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested 0% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Jump Trading Lc has 5,809 shares. Delaware-based Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Van Eck Corporation reported 321,710 shares stake. 10,883 are owned by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Chemical Savings Bank invested in 9,027 shares. Bankshares invested in 0.02% or 29,073 shares.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 132,040 shares to 96,681 shares, valued at $6.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 7,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,115 shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Maxim Integrated Products is Oversold – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:MXIM) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Maxim’s (MXIM) Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 475 shares to 33,807 shares, valued at $39.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 7,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,396 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Have the Stomach, Start Buying UNH Stock as It Bottoms Out – Yahoo Finance” on April 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why UnitedHealth Is Due For A Rebound – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Dow’s 100-point jump highlighted by gains in shares of UnitedHealth, Nike – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 28, 2019.