Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Shareholder Thompson Investment Management Has Decreased Holding by $628,898; Cyrusone (CONE) Holder Hodges Capital Management Lifted Its Position

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 938.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 80,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,315 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, up from 8,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.51% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.73. About 758,377 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) by 48.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 11,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,466 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663,000, down from 24,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Products for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $64.12. About 1.08M shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 6.20% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 14/03/2018 – Control4 at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 03/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Maxim Integrated Products, Inc./; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – BELIEVES DEVELOPMENT OF ADDITIONAL GENERATING CAPACITY AT MILNER SITE PRODUCES BEST RISK-ADJUSTED RETURN FOR MAXIM SHAREHOLDERS; 27/03/2018 – NIC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q Adj EPS 67c-Adj EPS 73c; 23/05/2018 – Maxim’s Compact Synchronous Buck Converters Provide Industry’s Lowest EMI Performance for Automotive Infotainment and ADAS Appl; 07/03/2018 – Payment Data Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – COMPANY’S 90-DAY BACKLOG AT BEGINNING OF JUNE 2018 QUARTER WAS $436 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Maxim Provides Industry’s First True Fault Protection Solution for High-Speed USB Ports and Industrial Voltage Applications; 14/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,178 shares to 141,779 shares, valued at $8.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc C (NYSE:LL) by 67,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 427,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.35 million activity. DOLUCA TUNC also sold $272,750 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $273,369 was made by BRONSON JOSEPH R on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 0% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 1 shares. Aqr Limited Liability Co reported 255,039 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology accumulated 0.04% or 5,200 shares. Thompson Investment Mngmt Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 12,466 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Co holds 113,447 shares. Barclays Public Lc holds 584,484 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 139,748 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors reported 15,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Secor Cap Advisors LP holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 64,143 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Communication holds 17,706 shares. Macquarie Gp stated it has 0% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc stated it has 1.89% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Meeder Asset Management, Ohio-based fund reported 680 shares. American Century Companies stated it has 10.22M shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Management Limited Com reported 5,504 shares stake.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $299,337 activity. On Monday, March 11 KLAYKO MICHAEL bought $99,901 worth of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 1,955 shares.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ichor Holdings by 27,940 shares to 17,550 shares, valued at $396,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Covenant Trans Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 42,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,420 shares, and cut its stake in Us Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR).