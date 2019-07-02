Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Position Has Raised by Dodge & Cox; Logmein (LOGM) Stock Value Declined While Hillsdale Investment Management Lifted Stake

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 1002.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 4,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $423,000, up from 480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $73.81. About 299,935 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 26,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.67 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $460.80 million, up from 8.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $61.08. About 1.72 million shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 6.20% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 20/03/2018 – Gil Sharon-Maxim Group Stockbroker-Discloses Customer Disputes-Cleveland, OH; 29/03/2018 – Reed’s Group Breakfast Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 3; 06/03/2018 – VMware: Metrics Decline, Says Maxim, and Then There’s Dell — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 21/03/2018 – Maxim’s Himalaya uSLIC Solution, the Industry’s Smallest Power Modules, Revolutionizes Design for Highly Space-Constrained Appl; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER EPS $0.67 TO $0.73 EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS; 09/03/2018 – ROYALTY FLOW: MAXIM GROUP ADDED AS LEAD MANAGING SELLING AGENT; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM EXPECT FY19 TO BE A DOWN YEAR GIVEN SMARTPHONE MARKET NOW IN DECLINE; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – CHOSEN NOT TO REMEDIATE AND RECLAIM ENTIRE MILNER SITE AT THIS TIME; 07/03/2018 – Payment Data Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:MXIM) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Cincinnati firm forms collaboration with major player in Silicon Valley – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Giants Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 26, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $1.43 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider BERGMAN JAMES R sold $802,297. $272,750 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares were sold by DOLUCA TUNC. On Friday, February 1 the insider BRONSON JOSEPH R sold $273,369.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.5% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) or 38,779 shares. Moreover, Nordea Investment Mgmt has 0% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 33,930 shares. Allstate has 14,295 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Llc holds 0% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) or 6,693 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 102,295 shares. Bb&T, a North Carolina-based fund reported 301,691 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated owns 16,250 shares. Guggenheim Llc reported 0.06% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Whittier Of Nevada Inc, a Nevada-based fund reported 1,660 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.01% or 422 shares in its portfolio. Pggm holds 0.03% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) or 95,320 shares. Clearbridge Llc invested in 277,691 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 83,591 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.05% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Moreover, Daiwa has 0.01% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 11,027 shares.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,243 shares to 49,339 shares, valued at $6.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 267,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 25,790 shares to 7,400 shares, valued at $676,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kewaunee Scientific Corp (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 15,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,661 shares, and cut its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cqs Cayman Lp invested in 71,000 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 273 shares. Sei holds 144,719 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oakworth Cap holds 0% or 166 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 8,327 shares. Bahl Gaynor reported 12,612 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 0.01% or 9,600 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 1.67M shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 20,551 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp owns 4,682 shares. First Citizens Bank Tru, North Carolina-based fund reported 5,905 shares. Anchor Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,513 shares. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Hanson Mcclain invested in 17 shares or 0% of the stock. Carroll Financial Assoc Inc has 12 shares.