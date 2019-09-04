Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Holder Thompson Investment Management Lowered Position by $628,898; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose While Checchi Capital Advisers Has Cut by $301,288 Its Holding

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) by 48.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 11,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 12,466 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663,000, down from 24,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Products for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.55B market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $55.43. About 1.56M shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Maxim makes up for first quarter operating loss; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – BELIEVES DEVELOPMENT OF ADDITIONAL GENERATING CAPACITY AT MILNER SITE PRODUCES BEST RISK-ADJUSTED RETURN FOR MAXIM SHAREHOLDERS; 07/03/2018 – Control4 Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Mar. 14-15; 15/03/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.23; 23/05/2018 – Maxim’s Compact Synchronous Buck Converters Provide Industry’s Lowest EMI Performance for Automotive Infotainment and ADAS Appl; 19/03/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC SLS.O : MAXIM GROUP RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst; 09/03/2018 – ROYALTY FLOW: MAXIM GROUP ADDED AS LEAD MANAGING SELLING AGENT; 30/04/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior Biotechnology Analyst

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 2,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 26,406 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, down from 29,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $123.28. About 4.58M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.85 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “P&G to Webcast Presentation From the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, September 5 – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G sells iconic brand to Cincinnati startup in multimillion-dollar deal – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $855.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,340 shares to 16,019 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 50,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Maxim (MXIM) Down 12.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Div Reminder for Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Maxim’s (MXIM) Solutions to Enhance MediaTek’s IVI Platform – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Meets Q4 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Maxim Integrated Products: Good, Long-Term Growth Stock, But Trading At A Premium Valuation Already – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 10,650 shares to 137,435 shares, valued at $8.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (NYSE:PXD) by 3,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

