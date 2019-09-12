Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Holder Eagle Asset Management Boosted Holding; Finemark National Bank & Trust Continues to Hold Position in Honeywell Intl (HON)

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 5,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 109,158 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.06M, up from 103,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $168.99. About 1.39M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 91,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.46 million, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Products for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $59.91. About 895,274 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 02/04/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Announces Strategic Promotion in Biotechnology Research; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 14/03/2018 – Control4 at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – BELIEVES DEVELOPMENT OF ADDITIONAL GENERATING CAPACITY AT MILNER SITE PRODUCES BEST RISK-ADJUSTED RETURN FOR MAXIM SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 03/04/2018 – Maxim’s Low-Power Microcontrollers Extend Battery Life for Wearables and Other Compact Devices; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : MAXIM SAYS CO AMONG TOP RESTAURANT PICKS; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated to Host a Factory Automation Business Update for Investors

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:MXIM) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Div Reminder for Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Analog Devices, Maxim Integrated Products and AAON – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $19.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 101,034 shares to 847,875 shares, valued at $19.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brink’s Co/The (NYSE:BCO) by 14,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 741,427 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold MXIM shares while 152 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 244.66 million shares or 2.41% less from 250.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na owns 337,351 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0.02% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Moreover, Allstate has 0.05% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 43,497 shares. Fil invested 0.29% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Regent Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Tru Fund reported 0.07% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). The Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Ltd has invested 0.15% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Massachusetts Financial Service Company Ma has 1.72M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.12% or 8.85 million shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt, California-based fund reported 26,827 shares. Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability invested 0.04% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Proshare Advsrs Limited has 0.07% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell: Stick With What Has Been Working – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcmillion Capital Management invested in 178 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Columbia Asset Mngmt invested in 23,892 shares or 1.1% of the stock. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 673,045 shares. Stewart And Patten Limited Liability Corporation reported 89,553 shares or 2.81% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Llc has 0.23% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Btc Cap Management Incorporated has invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bessemer Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 12,887 shares. Notis holds 0.96% or 11,600 shares. Company Of Vermont has invested 1.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 62,479 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 412,827 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.11% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Boston Advisors Ltd holds 9,069 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Com accumulated 435,632 shares. Tompkins Corp has 29,635 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 21,691 shares to 319,188 shares, valued at $49.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 9,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,847 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).