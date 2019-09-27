Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Hit By Bank of America Downgrade; Centene (CNC) Sentiment Is 1.04

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) was decreased by Bank of America from a Neutral rating to a Underperform rating in a a report issued to clients and investors on Friday morning.

Centene Corp (CNC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. It’s down -3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 277 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 267 cut down and sold positions in Centene Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 383.18 million shares, down from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Centene Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 9 to 17 for an increase of 8. Sold All: 79 Reduced: 188 Increased: 187 New Position: 90.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.84 billion. It operates through two divisions, Managed Care and Specialty Services. It has a 14.2 P/E ratio. The Managed Care segment offers Medicaid and Medicaid-related health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State childrenÂ’s health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual-eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Judging Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “WellCare to divest health plans before Centene merger – St. Louis Business Journal” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WellCare to divest Missouri and Nebraska medicaid plans – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 2 New Acquisitions At Huge Premiums – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Burren Capital Advisors Ltd holds 16.18% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation for 38,043 shares. Jet Capital Investors L P owns 753,740 shares or 7.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cortland Associates Inc Mo has 6.68% invested in the company for 804,997 shares. The New York-based Fir Tree Capital Management Lp has invested 6.26% in the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 2.70 million shares.

The stock decreased 4.85% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 6.44 million shares traded or 36.66% up from the average. Centene Corporation (CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $401.20 million for 11.12 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. shares while 152 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 244.66 million shares or 2.41% less from 250.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 98,325 shares. Tcw Group Inc accumulated 271,529 shares. Florida-based Eagle Asset has invested 0.4% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). 1.68M are owned by Robecosam Ag. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 21,471 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 256,735 were reported by Cullinan. Wetherby Asset stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 48,179 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Utd Cap Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 4,296 shares stake. Fjarde Ap holds 48,354 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 0.06% or 1.17M shares. Donaldson Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 5,775 shares. Korea Invest Corporation holds 0.07% or 260,800 shares. North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.3% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Epoch Inv Prns reported 240,395 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.83 billion. The firm also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It has a 19.65 P/E ratio. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets.

Analysts await Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 34.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MXIM’s profit will be $132.92M for 29.78 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.04% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Maxim -1.3% as BofAML turns bearish – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Announces Mercedes Johnson to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on September 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Mercedes Johnson Appointed to Maxim’s Board of Directors and Audit Committee – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Maxim Integrated to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MXIM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $58.36. About 940,246 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Maxim makes up for first quarter operating loss; 30/05/2018 – HP INC HPQ.N : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Jun. 6; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q Rev $610M-$650M; 20/03/2018 – NIC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Mar. 27; 07/03/2018 – Control4 Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Mar. 14-15; 25/04/2018 – Payment Data Systems Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 05/03/2018 Beyond Commerce, Inc. Retains Maxim Group, LLC; 19/03/2018 – AIRBORNE WIRELESS SAYS MAXIM GROUP TO BE UNDERWRITER IN IPO; 20/03/2018 – Gil Sharon-Maxim Group Stockbroker-Discloses Customer Disputes-Cleveland, OH