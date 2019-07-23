Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) Reaches $63.70 52-Week High; New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Sentiment Is 2.04

New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC) investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 57 funds increased or opened new positions, while 28 sold and reduced their equity positions in New Mountain Finance Corp. The funds in our database reported: 25.75 million shares, up from 23.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding New Mountain Finance Corp in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 23 Increased: 41 New Position: 16.

The stock of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) hit a new 52-week high and has $69.43 target or 9.00% above today’s $63.70 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $17.35B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 23 by Barchart.com. If the $69.43 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.56B more. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 1.08M shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 6.20% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 21/03/2018 – Maxim’s Himalaya uSLIC Solution, the Industry’s Smallest Power Modules, Revolutionizes Design for Highly Space-Constrained Appl; 07/05/2018 – Maxim Power 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.06; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 24/04/2018 – Nxt-ID Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 20/03/2018 – Amadou (Andrew) Bah-Former Maxim Securities Group Broker Barred From Industry-Cleveland, OH; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 03/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Maxim Integrated Products, Inc./; 24/05/2018 – Maxim Power Corp. Announces Board of Directors Election Results; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – NCIB WILL COMMENCE ON MAY 11, 2018 AND MAY CONTINUE TO MAY 10, 2019; 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today

Analysts await Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 21.92% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MXIM’s profit will be $155.28 million for 27.94 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.81% or 1.15 million shares. Fdx Advsr accumulated 11,703 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 250 shares. Frontier Capital Management Communications Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 305,176 shares. Comerica Comml Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Moreover, Thompson Siegel And Walmsley has 0% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). The Michigan-based World Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). California-based Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 89,856 shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 18 shares. Pinebridge Invests L P invested in 0.09% or 81,072 shares. Virtu Lc owns 10,021 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 1,785 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards Inc. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Guardian Life Comm Of America holds 0.01% or 787 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.35 million activity. BRONSON JOSEPH R sold 5,000 shares worth $273,369. $802,297 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was sold by BERGMAN JAMES R. DOLUCA TUNC sold $272,750 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) on Monday, February 4.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.35 billion. The firm also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It has a 27.29 P/E ratio. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It has a 12.33 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in United States.

Round Table Services Llc holds 6.84% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation for 1.46 million shares. Partners Group Holding Ag owns 857,805 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Muzinich & Co. Inc. has 1.03% invested in the company for 933,594 shares. The Illinois-based West Family Investments Inc. has invested 0.94% in the stock. Beck Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 92,529 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $21,456 activity.

