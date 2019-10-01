Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) EPS Estimated At $0.49; On Track Innovations LTD Has 0.8 Sentiment

On Track Innovations LTD (OTIV) investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.42, from 0.38 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 4 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 5 decreased and sold their equity positions in On Track Innovations LTD. The investment professionals in our database now have: 748,050 shares, down from 1.46 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding On Track Innovations LTD in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 1 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report $0.49 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 34.67% from last quarter's $0.75 EPS. MXIM's profit would be $132.92M giving it 29.16 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.'s analysts see -14.04% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15.

The stock increased 0.06% or $0.0002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.323. About 11,947 shares traded. On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTIV) has declined 66.95% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.95% the S&P500. Some Historical OTIV News: 08/05/2018 – On Track Innovations to Host Corporate Update Webinar on May 22nd at 11:30 a.m. EDT; 21/03/2018 – On Track Innovations 4Q Rev $6.75M; 26/03/2018 – On Track Innovations Completes New Cryptocurrency Payment Solution for Automated Machines and Micropayment Market; 09/05/2018 – On Track Innovations 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 26/03/2018 – ON TRACK INNOVATIONS – LAUNCHED CRYPTOCURRENCY PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR MICROPAYMENT MARKET AND AUTOMATED MACHINES; 28/03/2018 – OTI Europa ASEC Signs Contract With Public Transport Authority (ZTM) in Warsaw; 29/05/2018 – ON TRACK INNOVATIONS – DEAL TO PROVIDE INTERMEDIATION IN SALE OF TRAIN TICKETS FOR TRAINS OPERATED BY MAZOWIECKIE RAILWAYS; 29/05/2018 – On Track Innovations Secures New Ticketing Contract in Poland; 14/03/2018 ON TRACK INNOVATIONS LTD – DUE TO CONFIDENTIALITY, TERMS OF CONTRACT CANNOT BE DISCLOSED; 09/05/2018 – On Track Innovations 1Q Rev $5.86M

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in On Track Innovations Ltd. for 76,748 shares. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owns 10,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 5,000 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in the stock. Citadel Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,324 shares.

More notable recent On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Weighed On By Its Debt Load? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “On Track Innovations Ltd. to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “On Track Innovations Ltd. Announces Transition in Leadership Team – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “On Track Innovations (OTIV) CEO, Assaf Cohen on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTIV) CEO Shlomi Cohen on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions. The company has market cap of $13.35 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Retail and Mass Transit, Petroleum, and Parking. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include PayCapsule, an Internet of Things contactless payment device; PayCapsule-Flex, a payenable solution for wearables and flexible products; TRIO mobile point of sale and PIN card readers, which allow merchants to accept EMV chip and magnetic stripe payments with PIN transaction security; and Pico BT, a Bluetooth enabled swipe and chip handheld reader for mPOS.

