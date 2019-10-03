Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) EPS Estimated At $0.49; American Express Co Has 0.85 Sentiment

American Express Co (AXP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 420 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 496 sold and trimmed positions in American Express Co. The active investment managers in our database reported: 679.88 million shares, down from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding American Express Co in top ten stock positions increased from 39 to 53 for an increase of 14. Sold All: 49 Reduced: 447 Increased: 314 New Position: 106.

Analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report $0.49 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 34.67% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. MXIM’s profit would be $132.92 million giving it 28.14 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.’s analysts see -14.04% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $55.16. About 69,977 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 30/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Jun. 6; 03/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Maxim Integrated Products, Inc./; 20/03/2018 – Gil Sharon-Maxim Group Stockbroker-Discloses Customer Disputes-Cleveland, OH; 25/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC HMNY.O : MAXIM ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH BUY, TARGET PRICE $12 VS $16; 24/04/2018 – Applied DNA Sciences Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 25/04/2018 – Payment Data Systems Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 07/03/2018 – Control4 Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Mar. 14-15; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q Rev $648.6M; 23/05/2018 – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS MAXIM SOKOV, DMITRY AFANASIEV, GULZHAN MOLDAZHANOVA, OLGA MASHKOVSKAYA, EKATERINA NIKITINA RESIGN; 15/03/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – PLANT STAFF LEVELS HAVE BEEN REDUCED BY 88% THROUGH TEMPORARY LAYOFFS WHILE OPERATIONS ARE SUSPENDED

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jon Imperato Appointed as Maxim’s Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing – PRNewswire” published on October 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Maxim Power Management Solution Sets Industry’s Standard with Highest Efficiency of 96% and Lowest Quiescent Current of 6µA to Boost Runtime of Portable Devices – PRNewswire” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Maxim Integrated to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things Under the Radar This Week – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.96 billion. The firm also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It has a 18.57 P/E ratio. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. shares while 152 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 244.66 million shares or 2.41% less from 250.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Salley Associates owns 47,237 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advisors Lc holds 0.08% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) or 226,747 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv reported 0.06% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Fil Limited reported 0.29% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Captrust Financial, a North Carolina-based fund reported 672 shares. Ohio-based Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.07% or 2.74 million shares. Trexquant L P holds 0.12% or 22,026 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0% stake. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 806,067 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp holds 1.44M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Federated Pa holds 788 shares. Pggm Investments reported 95,320 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 13,559 shares.

The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $111.53. About 301,438 shares traded. American Express Company (AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP); 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN

Berkshire Hathaway Inc holds 8.99% of its portfolio in American Express Company for 151.61 million shares. Fsi Group Llc owns 60,994 shares or 8.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Troy Asset Management Ltd has 7.92% invested in the company for 1.53 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Egerton Capital (Uk) Llp has invested 7.28% in the stock. Focused Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.32 million shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 13.41 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.