Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) and Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Comparison side by side

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) and Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) are two firms in the Semiconductor – Broad Line that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxim Integrated Products Inc. 55 7.00 N/A 2.41 22.78 Microchip Technology Incorporated 85 3.92 N/A 1.48 58.17

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. and Microchip Technology Incorporated. Microchip Technology Incorporated is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Maxim Integrated Products Inc. and Microchip Technology Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxim Integrated Products Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Microchip Technology Incorporated 0.00% 0.6% 0.2%

Risk & Volatility

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1.34 beta, while its volatility is 34.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Microchip Technology Incorporated’s 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 5.8. On the competitive side is, Microchip Technology Incorporated which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Microchip Technology Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. and Microchip Technology Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxim Integrated Products Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Microchip Technology Incorporated 0 1 8 2.89

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a consensus target price of $56, and a -6.99% downside potential. Microchip Technology Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $105.78 average target price and a 17.87% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Microchip Technology Incorporated is looking more favorable than Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.8% of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Microchip Technology Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.19% of Microchip Technology Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maxim Integrated Products Inc. -4.38% -7.17% -1.21% 5.18% -6.2% 7.75% Microchip Technology Incorporated -6.27% -10.25% -5.91% 18.95% -8.2% 19.3%

For the past year Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has weaker performance than Microchip Technology Incorporated

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Microchip Technology Incorporated beats Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller products for specific applications; analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products; and memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, and serial static random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices. In addition, the company licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable NVM technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, and analog products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it provides wafer foundry and assembly and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and application specific integrated circuits, complex programmable logic devices, and aerospace products. It serves automotive, communications, computing, consumer, aerospace, defense, safety, security, medical, and industrial control markets. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales personnel and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Microchip Technology Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.