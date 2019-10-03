Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Semiconductor – Broad Line company, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.33% of all Semiconductor – Broad Line’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.48% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Maxim Integrated Products Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxim Integrated Products Inc. 479,294,997.33% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 1.47% 27.25% 8.43%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Maxim Integrated Products Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Maxim Integrated Products Inc. 269.22M 56 24.61 Industry Average 105.90M 7.21B 260.76

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxim Integrated Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.60 3.67 2.59

The potential upside of the rivals is 39.42%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maxim Integrated Products Inc. -9.41% -3.09% -1.15% 8.69% -2.95% 16.4% Industry Average 3.47% 5.54% 21.41% 19.79% 30.02% 34.84%

For the past year Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has weaker performance than Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. are 6.5 and 5.8. Competitively, Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s peers have 3.44 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.38 shows that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. is 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s peers are 44.25% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.44 beta.

Dividends

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s competitors beat Maxim Integrated Products Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.