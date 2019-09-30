Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) Analysts See $0.49 EPS; Iridex (IRIX) Shorts Raised By 303.67%

Analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report $0.49 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 34.67% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. MXIM’s profit would be $132.92 million giving it 29.43 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.’s analysts see -14.04% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $57.68. About 298,482 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Maxim’s Himalaya uSLlC Solution, the Industry’s Smallest Power Modules, Revolutionizes Design for Highly Space-Constrained Applications; 16/05/2018 – Anavex Life Sciences Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 22/05/2018 – W. BRETT WILSON BUYS SHRS OF MAXIM POWER; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER EPS $0.62 TO $0.68 GAAP; 23/05/2018 – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS MAXIM SOKOV, DMITRY AFANASIEV, GULZHAN MOLDAZHANOVA, OLGA MASHKOVSKAYA, EKATERINA NIKITINA RESIGN; 18/04/2018 – Tecogen at Group Dinner Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 03/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16

Iridex Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) had an increase of 303.67% in short interest. IRIX's SI was 319,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 303.67% from 79,100 shares previously. With 24,500 avg volume, 13 days are for Iridex Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX)'s short sellers to cover IRIX's short positions. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8. About 10,508 shares traded. IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) has declined 55.38% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.38% the S&P500.

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company has market cap of $24.76 million. The firm offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders.

More notable recent IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Much Of IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance" on September 04, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 4 investors sold IRIDEX Corporation shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 6.67 million shares or 13.57% more from 5.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perkins Capital Mngmt invested 0.31% of its portfolio in IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX). Moreover, Geode Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) for 49,568 shares. Osborne Partners Lc holds 36,000 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX). 81,500 were accumulated by Bridgeway Cap Mngmt. Blair William & Il accumulated 43,600 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company accumulated 406,764 shares. Acuta Cap Ptnrs Lc invested in 1.17 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P reported 0% stake. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX). 82,866 were accumulated by Blackrock. 39,000 were reported by Finemark Fincl Bank. 10,000 are held by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 32 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 749,545 shares.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.65 billion. The firm also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It has a 19.42 P/E ratio. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets.