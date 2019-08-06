Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Stock Price Declined While Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Cut Position; As Plantronics New Com (PLT) Market Value Declined, Disciplined Growth Investors Has Upped Its Holding by $4.42 Million

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New Com (PLT) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 96,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The institutional investor held 1.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.51 million, up from 1.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $35.25. About 556,593 shares traded or 17.97% up from the average. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Polycom Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn By Plantronics; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, ROBERT HAGERTY TO ASSUME ROLE OF CHAIRMAN, MARV TSEU TOASSUME ROLE OF VICE-CHAIRMAN OF PLANTRONICS BOARD; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Plantronics Ba2 Rating; Outlook Revised To Negative; 24/04/2018 – Plantronics Backbeat Go 600 Wireless Headphones: Superior And Personalized Sound For Less Than $100; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM IN DEAL VALUED AT $2B; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM FOR $2B; 28/03/2018 – Headsets maker Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q NET REV. $216.1M; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S: POLYCOM’S ACQUISITION BY PLANTRONICS CREDIT POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects $75M in Annual Run-Rate Cost Synergies Within 12 Months of Transaction Close

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 21,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 263,918 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03 million, down from 285,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 808,450 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 16/05/2018 – Anavex Life Sciences Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 14/05/2018 – Maxim’s Digital Class D Speaker Amplifiers Deliver the Highest Efficiency in a Compact, Cost-Effective Plug-and-Play Solution; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q Rev $648.6M; 03/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Maxim Integrated Products, Inc./; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q Adj EPS 67c-Adj EPS 73c; 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 29/05/2018 – Maxim Provides Industry’s First True Fault Protection Solution for High-Speed USB Ports and Industrial Voltage Applications; 15/03/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.23; 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.15% or 89,856 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 113,447 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 40,536 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 18,786 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). 157,391 are held by Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech. Hrt Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7,715 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Comm has 0.02% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Comerica Bancorp holds 50,786 shares. Bbt Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,845 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Legal & General Group Inc Pcl holds 0.06% or 1.85M shares. Hallmark Management reported 32,083 shares. Greenwood Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Bragg Fincl owns 8,840 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 0% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Lamb Weston Holdings (LW), Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) and Diamondback Energy (FANG) Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 – StreetInsider.com” on November 26, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MXIM) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: SPG, BBT, MXIM, AAPL, XOM – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cirrus Logic drops on AirPods exclusion – Craig-Hallum – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 39,254 shares to 365,801 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hometown Bankshares Corp (HMTA) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Carbon Black Inc.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc Cl A (NYSE:MSM) by 4,199 shares to 549,583 shares, valued at $45.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 60,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold PLT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Company has 79,095 shares. Trellus Mgmt Com Ltd Liability Co holds 32,500 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc owns 156,857 shares. Lapides Asset Limited has 180,000 shares for 3.13% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 9,823 shares. 1.04M are held by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com. 10,410 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Rmb Cap Management Llc holds 47,910 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Street Corp has invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 83,890 shares stake. 5,689 were accumulated by Hsbc Hldg Plc. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co holds 81 shares. Cooper Creek Ptnrs Management Llc owns 1.56% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 99,278 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Com reported 85,357 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Plantronics Appoints New Chief Financial Officer NYSE:PLT – GlobeNewswire” on March 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Plantronics Announces Closure of Polycom FCPA Investigation – GlobeNewswire” published on December 26, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Ribbon Session Border Controller 5000 Series Approved as Part of Microsoft Skype for Business JITC Certified Solution – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Learn About the NEW Poly on a Webinar Hosted by Jenne, Inc. – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Plantronics, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLT) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $238,631 activity. The insider DEXHEIMER BRIAN S bought $165,086.