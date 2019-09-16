Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Shareholder Voya Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Gagnon Securities Maintains Position in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 113,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $121.79 million, down from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $59.59. About 1.48 million shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 07/05/2018 – Maxim Power 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.06; 21/03/2018 – Maxim’s Himalaya uSLlC Solution, the Industry’s Smallest Power Modules, Revolutionizes Design for Highly Space-Constrained Applications; 07/03/2018 – Control4 Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Mar. 14-15; 30/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for May. 8; 27/03/2018 – Maxim’s Ultra-Small Step-Down Converters Deliver the Industry’s Lowest Quiescent Current and Highest Peak Efficiency for Always-on Automotive Applications; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER EPS $0.62 TO $0.68 GAAP; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : MAXIM SAYS CO AMONG TOP RESTAURANT PICKS; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q EPS 62c-EPS 68c; 21/03/2018 – Maxim’s Himalaya uSLIC Solution, the Industry’s Smallest Power Modules, Revolutionizes Design for Highly Space-Constrained Appl; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 50,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.46% . The institutional investor held 825,251 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.71M, up from 774,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 128,080 shares traded or 26.51% up from the average. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) has declined 23.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AOSL News: 16/05/2018 – Foundry Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Alpha & Omega Semi; 02/05/2018 – Alpha&Omega Semiconductor 3Q EPS 7c; 11/05/2018 – ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR – IN EXCHANGE FOR LEASE FINANCING, JV COMPANY AGREES TO TRANSFER TITLE OF ASSEMBLY AND TESTING EQUIPMENT TO LENDERS; 11/05/2018 – ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LTD – LENDERS AGREE TO PROVIDE AN AGGREGATE OF RMB 400 MLN OF FINANCING TO JV COMPANY, PURSUANT TO AGREEMENTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limit, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOSL); 15/03/2018 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Introduces Protected Smart Load Switch for USB Type-C Applications; 02/05/2018 – Alpha&Omega Semiconductor 3Q Adj EPS 23c; 03/05/2018 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Introduces l2C Controllable EZBuck Regulator; 28/03/2018 – Alpha & Omega Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Introduces I2C Controllable EZBuck Regulator

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold AOSL shares while 24 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 16.10 million shares or 5.82% more from 15.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 52,904 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Aperio Group Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL). Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 10,319 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) for 88,500 shares. Bridgeway Management Inc invested in 276,149 shares or 0.03% of the stock. D E Shaw And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) for 558,956 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,501 shares. Fmr Llc accumulated 1.47 million shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has 76,097 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 0% stake. Barclays Plc reported 13,722 shares stake. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp holds 14,814 shares. Herald Management reported 18,798 shares. State Street Corporation owns 540,083 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Management Llc reported 247,182 shares.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $46.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2,191 shares to 64,225 shares, valued at $13.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 179,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cgi Inc.