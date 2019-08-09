Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Shareholder Shell Asset Management Co Decreased Stake; Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Lifted Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Stake by $540,590

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 54,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The institutional investor held 726,288 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52 million, up from 672,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.35% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $12.97. About 104,200 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Ultra Clean; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Ultra Clean; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT); 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 73.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 50,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 17,706 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 67,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $53.61. About 508,630 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 24/04/2018 – Nxt-ID Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 23/05/2018 – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS MAXIM SOKOV, DMITRY AFANASIEV, GULZHAN MOLDAZHANOVA, OLGA MASHKOVSKAYA, EKATERINA NIKITINA RESIGN; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q Rev $610M-$650M; 07/03/2018 – Payment Data Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 07/03/2018 – Virtusa at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q Adj EPS 67c-Adj EPS 73c; 23/05/2018 – Maxim’s Compact Synchronous Buck Converters Provide Industry’s Lowest EMI Performance for Automotive lnfotainment and ADAS Applications; 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q EPS 62c-EPS 68c; 07/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold UCTT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 32.26 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 24,746 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) invested 0.01% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). The Georgia-based Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Company has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Perritt Cap Mngmt invested in 0.1% or 25,581 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Us Financial Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 470,032 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Company holds 0% or 4,464 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% or 166,059 shares in its portfolio. 80,700 are held by Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 15,814 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 4,616 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 35,438 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 50,448 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $283,185 activity.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 27,599 shares to 37,328 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).