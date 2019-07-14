Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Share Value Declined While Narwhal Capital Management Upped Stake by $353,881; Northeast Financial Consultants Trimmed Its Pfizer (PFE) Position by $948,780

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 22,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.66 million, down from 2.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 31.05M shares traded or 33.55% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev Down 5%; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Precision oncology session; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 16/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Former Novartis CEO regrets Cohen contract as top lawyer resigns; Pfizer wins biosimilar approval; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 07/04/2018 – Top 5 for the past week: #1 @Arie_Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 6,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 46,182 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 39,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $62.04. About 808,490 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 6.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 29/03/2018 – Reed’s Group Breakfast Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 3; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED 3Q NET REV. $649M, EST. $640.5M; 22/05/2018 – W. BRETT WILSON BUYS SHRS OF MAXIM POWER; 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – BIO-key Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 07/03/2018 – Virtusa at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER EPS $0.67 TO $0.73 EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS; 30/05/2018 – HP INC HPQ.N : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 21/03/2018 – Maxim’s Himalaya uSLlC Solution, the Industry’s Smallest Power Modules, Revolutionizes Design for Highly Space-Constrained Applications

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Big Drugmakers Most Likely to Make Acquisitions After Pfizer’s Surprise Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “BioMarin Pharma (BMRN) Reports $15M Milestone Payments from Pfizer (PFE) for TALZENNA® (talazoparib) – StreetInsider.com” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO), Pfizer (PFE) Report Updated Phase 1/2 Results for SB-525 Investigational Hemophilia A Gene Therapy – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer (PFE) Faces a High Hurdle This Friday to Appear Competitive with Sarepta (SRPT) – Cantor – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park National Corporation Oh invested in 197,904 shares. Hsbc Public Llc stated it has 6.20M shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Bp Public Lc invested in 588,000 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Boys Arnold holds 0.81% or 128,073 shares in its portfolio. Barr E S & holds 13,590 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Korea-based Pension Ser has invested 0.91% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 94,208 were accumulated by Condor Management. Private Tru Na invested in 162,545 shares or 1.44% of the stock. 42,448 were reported by Premier Asset Ltd. Natl Registered Inv Advisor reported 48,723 shares. Advent De invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). San Francisco Sentry (Ca) owns 22,672 shares. Fernwood Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 30,858 shares. 7,777 were reported by Pinnacle Advisory Gru. Crossvault Capital Mngmt Limited holds 1.29% or 58,694 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $900.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 70,155 shares to 196,992 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.59 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.43 million activity. Shares for $272,750 were sold by DOLUCA TUNC on Monday, February 4. 14,210 shares were sold by BERGMAN JAMES R, worth $802,297. The insider Wright Mary Ann sold 1,564 shares worth $80,828.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 46,182 were reported by Narwhal Cap. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0.07% or 2.16 million shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Lc stated it has 1.07M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Ltd owns 2.15M shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa has invested 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Gulf Intl Bancorp (Uk) accumulated 61,584 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 65,661 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Franklin holds 0% or 89,331 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset, Japan-based fund reported 9,926 shares. Korea Investment Corp holds 0.03% or 140,700 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.1% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Macquarie Ltd owns 9,000 shares. Rowland And Com Invest Counsel Adv reported 6,900 shares stake. Campbell Newman Asset Management Incorporated owns 229,980 shares.