Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Holder Shoker Investment Counsel Has Raised Stake by $328,706 as Market Valuation Declined; Cullen Capital Management Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (TSM) Has Lifted by $1.67 Million

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (TSM) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 41,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 356,450 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60M, up from 314,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $43.62. About 6.47M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 17,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $64.12. About 1.08M shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 6.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 24/04/2018 – Applied DNA Sciences Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER EPS $0.67 TO $0.73 EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS; 02/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 15/03/2018 – Maxim Power 4Q Loss/Shr C$0.23; 27/03/2018 – Maxim’s Ultra-Small Step-Down Converters Deliver the Industry’s Lowest Quiescent Current and Highest Peak Efficiency for Always-on Automotive Applications; 14/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – COMPANY’S 90-DAY BACKLOG AT BEGINNING OF JUNE 2018 QUARTER WAS $436 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – NCIB WILL COMMENCE ON MAY 11, 2018 AND MAY CONTINUE TO MAY 10, 2019

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13 million and $135.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.35 million activity. 5,000 shares were sold by BRONSON JOSEPH R, worth $273,369 on Friday, February 1. The insider BERGMAN JAMES R sold 14,210 shares worth $802,297.

