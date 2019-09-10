Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Holder Shoker Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Position by $328,706 as Market Value Declined; Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Position in Comcast New (CMCSA) Increased as Market Value Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 207.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 31,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 46,100 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 9.33M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 08/05/2018 – Comcast races to secure regulatory, political approval for Sky deal; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY FILLS COMCAST’S NEEDS INTERNATIONALLY; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 21/05/2018 – U.K. MINDED NOT TO ISSUE EIN ON COMCAST BID FOR SKY; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS PROVIDES UPDATE ON WORKPLACE INVESTIGATION; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – WHILE NO FINAL DECISION HAS BEEN MADE ON DEAL, AT THIS POINT WORK TO FINANCE ALL-CASH OFFER AND MAKE KEY REGULATORY FILINGS IS WELL ADVANCED”; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 25/04/2018 – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 17,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $58.07. About 1.40 million shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 03/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Maxim Integrated Products, Inc./; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q Net $193.6M; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q Rev $648.6M; 15/03/2018 – Maxim Power 4Q Loss/Shr C$0.23; 22/04/2018 – DJ Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MXIM); 23/05/2018 – Maxim’s Compact Synchronous Buck Converters Provide Industry’s Lowest EMI Performance for Automotive lnfotainment and ADAS Applications; 24/04/2018 – Nxt-ID Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 06/03/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MAXIM RASIES TARGET PRICE TO $134 FROM $123; 30/04/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior Biotechnology Analyst; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13M and $135.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

