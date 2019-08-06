Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Holder Prospector Partners Has Upped Its Stake by $540,600; As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Price Rose, Verus Financial Partners Has Raised Its Position

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 29.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 10,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 44,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 34,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 1.49M shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 23/05/2018 – Maxim’s Compact Synchronous Buck Converters Provide Industry’s Lowest EMI Performance for Automotive lnfotainment and ADAS Applications; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 25/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC HMNY.O : MAXIM ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH BUY, TARGET PRICE $12 VS $16; 07/05/2018 – Maxim Power 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.06; 05/03/2018 Beyond Commerce, Inc. Retains Maxim Group, LLC; 27/03/2018 – Maxim’s Ultra-Small Step-Down Converters Deliver the Industry’s Lowest Quiescent Current and Highest Peak Efficiency for Always-on Automotive Applications; 07/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 07/03/2018 – Virtusa at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 24/04/2018 – Applied DNA Sciences Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 20/03/2018 – Amadou (Andrew) Bah-Former Maxim Securities Group Broker Barred From Industry-Cleveland, OH

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company's stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $7.42 during the last trading session, reaching $291.04. About 1.11M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What's in the Offing for Anthem's (ANTM) Earnings in Q2? – Yahoo Finance" on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Here's Why Castlight Health's Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance" published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.'s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: "Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Motley Fool" published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $659.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 13,900 shares to 45,900 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc (NYSE:TR) by 49,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,883 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).