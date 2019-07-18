Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Holder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Cut Holding by $1.10 Million as Market Value Declined; Tyson Foods (TSN) Shareholder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position by $4.97 Million

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 12.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 20,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 139,748 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43 million, down from 160,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $62.16. About 1.04M shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 6.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – BELIEVES DEVELOPMENT OF ADDITIONAL GENERATING CAPACITY AT MILNER SITE PRODUCES BEST RISK-ADJUSTED RETURN FOR MAXIM SHAREHOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 15/03/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLMD.O : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 67C TO 73C, EST. 70C; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q Net $193.6M; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 03/04/2018 – Maxim’s Low-Power Microcontrollers Extend Battery Life for Wearables and Other Compact Devices; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q Rev $610M-$650M; 03/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Maxim Integrated Products, Inc./; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q Adj EPS 67c-Adj EPS 73c

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 72,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 805,602 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.93 million, down from 877,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $80.93. About 2.55 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 16/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS CEO SAYS 2019 TO BE `ANOTHER GROWTH YEAR’; 12/04/2018 – Tyson Ranch Releases Pain Release Remedy CopperGel™; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.85 ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS FROM ENACTED TAX RATES; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q EPS 85c; 04/04/2018 – Tyson Foods CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods reports 7.4 pct fall in quarterly profit; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT INDUSTRY HOG SUPPLIES TO INCREASE ABOUT 2-3% IN FISCAL 2018 AS COMPARED TO FISCAL 2017; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – TO BUY POULTRY RENDERING AND BLENDING ASSETS OF AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: FREIGHT COSTS SEEN ADDING $250M IN FISCAL YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Cargill, Tyson Are Said to Be Interested in Keystone Foods

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Snap Inc. (SNAP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MXIM Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MXIM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Maxim Integrated to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – PRNewswire” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,547.31 down -60.04 points – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. BRONSON JOSEPH R sold $273,369 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Another trade for 1,564 shares valued at $80,828 was made by Wright Mary Ann on Wednesday, January 16. DOLUCA TUNC also sold $272,750 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Management holds 1.22 million shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 187 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 4.30M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 298,283 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 27,500 shares. Goelzer Incorporated, a Indiana-based fund reported 121,874 shares. Pggm invested in 0.03% or 95,320 shares. Epoch Investment Ptnrs Inc holds 256,373 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fincl Corp holds 0.01% or 803 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Marietta Investment Prtnrs Llc holds 0.09% or 5,200 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 53,460 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) or 680 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 263,918 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tdam Usa holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 116,589 shares.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 58,340 shares to 91,030 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 54,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 879,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 21.92% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MXIM’s profit will be $155.28 million for 27.26 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.62% EPS growth.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. TSN’s profit will be $536.27 million for 13.76 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling holds 34,758 shares. Northern Trust Corp has 5.62M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab reported 0.1% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Aqr Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Whittier owns 46,001 shares. Invesco reported 0.09% stake. Smith Salley & invested in 0.07% or 6,247 shares. Ci Invests reported 54,200 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 1.79M shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 2.47 million shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 28,055 are held by Pitcairn Commerce. Ftb Inc accumulated 0.4% or 72,682 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0.02% or 296,015 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 215,201 shares.

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: TSN, GE, PINS, CSCO – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Credit Suisse ‘Unmooved’ By Tyson’s Challenge To Beyond Meat – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Tyson Foods (TSN) call put ratio 2.5 calls to 1 put with focus on June weekly 84 calls as shares pull back 2.4% – StreetInsider.com” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tyson Foods Remains BMO’s ‘Top Pick’ After Q2 Print – Benzinga” with publication date: May 07, 2019.