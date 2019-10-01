Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Holder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Cut Its Holding by $1.13 Million; As Meta Finl Group (CASH) Share Value Rose, Holder Second Curve Capital Has Boosted Holding

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 20,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The hedge fund held 591,809 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.60 million, up from 570,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 77,385 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – META FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANIES ANTICIPATE MERGER WILL CLOSE IN EARLY JULY 2018; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 77.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 19,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The hedge fund held 5,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $335,000, down from 24,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $56.97. About 596,162 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 67C TO 73C, EST. 70C; 06/04/2018 – RUMBLEON INC RMBL.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $7; 20/03/2018 – NIC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Mar. 27; 25/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC HMNY.O : MAXIM ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH BUY, TARGET PRICE $12 VS $16; 16/05/2018 – Anavex Life Sciences Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER EPS $0.62 TO $0.68 GAAP; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED 3Q NET REV. $649M, EST. $640.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold MXIM shares while 152 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 244.66 million shares or 2.41% less from 250.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Invests Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). United Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 9,652 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Meiji Yasuda Life Com holds 10,227 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 54,500 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Schroder Investment Management Gru has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Citigroup owns 519,342 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd reported 226,747 shares. Two Sigma Lc reported 8,709 shares stake. 52,537 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Willingdon Wealth has invested 0% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Jpmorgan Chase And Communication accumulated 599,424 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 13,700 shares stake.

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock Gained 77% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:MXIM) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Consider Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MXIM) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 34.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MXIM’s profit will be $132.92M for 29.07 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.04% negative EPS growth.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $892.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 2,971 shares to 4,477 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 59,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We’re Excited To See How I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ferroglobe Amends its Revolving Credit Facility Nasdaq:GSM – GlobeNewswire” published on October 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The High Cost of the Banking Business – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple Still Yields 8% – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 10/1/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $145.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 25,000 shares to 11,500 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 145,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 637,253 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold CASH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 28.78 million shares or 11.99% more from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 37,357 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,526 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 10,883 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 39,923 shares. Cortina Asset Limited holds 0.52% or 300,969 shares. C M Bidwell And Associates Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Victory Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 6,258 shares. Pennsylvania-based Patriot Fin Gp Incorporated LP has invested 15.03% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Qs Ltd Liability Company owns 80,382 shares. Ashford Management has invested 3.89% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 2,702 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 77,519 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp holds 0.04% or 13,790 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited reported 90,027 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp has invested 0.12% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).